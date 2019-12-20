On Eve of New Decade, EpiVax Re-Pledges Commitment to Improving Health Everywhere

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax"), the home of "fearless science", announces it will renew their company-wide commitment to "improving human health everywhere" in the new decade (2020). EpiVax has a greater than 20-year tradition of corporate giving to worthy charities, especially those that improve human (or animal) health. Each year a significant portion of EpiVax's net revenue is allocated to charitable foundations. EpiVax also promotes volunteerism and giving among its employees, as it supports an employee-led charitable giving committee (VaxGivesBack), an employee matching donation program, and time off to contribute hours to non-profit organizations.

EpiVax and its employees supported more than twenty non-profit organizations in 2019. Acting locally, EpiVax's volunteer efforts, corporate donations, and matched employee donations (totaling more than $50,000) have aided several organizations in R.I. this year, such as AIDS Care Ocean State, Save the Bay, Junior Achievement of R.I., Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic and Providence Animal Rescue League. The majority of EpiVax's support is provided to non-profit organizations located in the adjacent neighborhood of Olneyville, Providence, R.I. Thinking globally, corporate in-kind and financial support for international health activities is donated to GAIA Vaccine Foundation, an organization providing access to vaccines for infections that disproportionately affected individuals living in the developing world.

Sabina Matos, Providence City Council President, said, "EpiVax has quickly become a great neighbor and community partner. Since moving to the Olneyville neighborhood over a year ago, they have made it a point to support and celebrate the local non-profits in our neighborhood, truly standing by their commitment of 'giving back' to the community they call home."

Annie De Groot, MD, CEO/CSO of EpiVax, stated, "EpiVax is wholeheartedly committed to improving lives everywhere, through vaccination, developing better medicines for patients, or by providing aid to local organizations. Just as EpiVax continues to thrive, we hope our community will too. As we say here in the Ocean State, a rising tide raises all boats."

EpiVax is a biotechnology company located in Providence, R.I., with a broad portfolio of projects, including vaccines and immunotherapies for infectious diseases, autoimmunity and cancer. Scientists at EpiVax, led by co-founders Annie De Groot and Bill Martin, lead the field in immunogenicity assessment. Visit www.epivax.com for more information.

