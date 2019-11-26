On Giving Tuesday, World Vision brings charitable giving to life in New York's Bryant Park

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the Christian humanitarian organization World Vision is inviting Christmas shoppers to give a gift at its interactive charitable event inside Bryant Park's iconic Winter Village. This Give-back Gift Shop (open December 2-3, 11a.m. – 8:30 p.m.) invites visitors to step into the pages of World Vision's Gift Catalog, and learn how they can delight loved ones with a unique gift that will empower kids with a future full of choices. All the charitable gifts featured at the shop also appear online at www.worldvision.org.

"This is our third year bringing charitable gifts to life at the Give-back Gift Shop, where people can look, see and feel the impact of their generosity," said Kim Goldsmith-N'Diaye, World Vision Executive Director of Marketing. "If you're in New York City, it's a magical place to go with your family and learn firsthand how these charitable gifts, like goats or alpacas, change lives and transform communities."

On Giving Tuesday any donation given to World Vision will be matched, thanks to a partnership with Thirty-One Gifts. For every donation to World Vision on December 3, Thirty-One Gifts will provide up to $1 million in product to help communities around the world with items to support new moms, deliver medical supplies, and keep girls in school.

"In the midst of all the holiday hustle and bustle, it's so important that we take the time to give to those in need, and Giving Tuesday is a day devoted to that," said Goldsmith-N'Diaye. "We will be celebrating the spirit of giving back and empowering kids on Giving Tuesday at the Shop and beyond!"

What can you do at the Give-back Gift Shop?

Families will see, touch and experience how their generosity empowers children as the pages of the Gift Catalog come to life. Proceeds from the shop will go to World Vision's programs around the world and right here in the United States.

At the shop, holiday shoppers will get the chance to:

Snap a selfie with a goat , alpaca or dozens of other live farm animals and learn how these animals empower children in need.

alpaca or dozens of other live farm animals and learn how these animals empower children in need. Immerse yourself in an engaging video experience that demonstrates World Vision's new invitation to sponsorship called Chosen, which puts "the power to choose in a child's hands."

Build a care kit and write an encouraging note for people overcoming poverty, disaster and homelessness here at home and around the world.

Find handcrafted gifts made by fair trade artisans from around the world, including the Opportunity Collection by Patricia Heaton ; a hand carved wood bowl, serving spoons and coasters made by artisans in India.

Since 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog has given people the opportunity to better the lives of children, adults and communities in the U.S. and around the world through hundreds of gifts in all different areas of need: clean water, food, education, sexual exploitation, job training and others. There are over 100 life-saving gifts ranging from $16 to $50,000. In fiscal year 2018, 146,000 people donated more than 310,000 items from the Gift Catalog that helped people around the world raising over $30 million. To order from World Vision's Gift Catalog, visit www.worldvision.org or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

About World Vision

World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA.

