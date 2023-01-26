On Its 25th Anniversary, Acquis Consulting Group Signs On as Arkestro Implementation Partner

International Consulting Firm and Arkestro Formalize Relationship to Help Customers Realize the Benefits of Predictive Procurement Orchestration



NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquis Consulting Group (Acquis) today announced it has signed an implementation partnership with Arkestro , the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. This news comes as Acquis celebrates 25 years of advising and building businesses and serving customers across a variety of practice areas, including procurement strategy.

"As an official Arkestro implementation partner, we believe our close collaboration with Arkestro and their deep expertise in Predictive Procurement Orchestration will help our customers transform their procurement operations into a key competitive differentiator," says David Kaufman, CEO and Managing Partner of Acquis. "As sponsors of Arkestro's recent Optimal '22 Conference in Las Vegas , we witnessed firsthand the palpable enthusiasm and excitement among Arkestro users for the power of Predictive Procurement Orchestration."

From strategy to technology, Acquis specializes in providing tailored solutions that meet its customers' needs based on their unique procurement and spend management requirements. Their seasoned team of experts has extensive experience across a wide range of industries and brings clients on a journey toward procurement excellence through spend management, technology optimization, and intelligent operations to fully enable the procurement organization. Acquis investigates and analyzes its clients' third-party spend to give them insight into their spending habits and trends, and to uncover opportunities for consolidation, reduction and optimization. Acquis is excited to play a leading role in bringing the Arkestro platform and predictive procurement to its existing and future clients.

"One of the great aspects of Predictive Procurement Orchestration is that it factors an organization's strongest historical purchasing decisions into present-day supplier selection processes, amplifying the impact of procurement's influence," says Arym Diamond, Chief Revenue Officer of Arkestro. "With Acquis and Arkestro in close collaboration, Acquis will be in an exceptional position to help its clients strategize and implement technology enabling Predictive Procurement Orchestration and all its benefits, including lower costs, better supply quality, stockout avoidance and more."

About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading Predictive Procurement Orchestration platform. Built to amplify the impact of procurement's influence, Arkestro helps enterprises deliver a 2-5x lift on cost savings attributed to everyday purchasing and sourcing cycles. Top enterprises leverage Arkestro's behavioral science, game theory and machine learning to predict and win faster value across every category of addressable spend. Learn more at arkestro.com .

About Acquis Consulting Group

Acquis, repeatedly named one of the 'Best Small Firms to Work For' by Consulting Magazine, is a world class management consulting firm best known for helping ambitious organizations design strategies and putting those strategies to work. Founded in 1998, Acquis designs innovative solutions leveraging strategy, implementation, and digital services for early start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. For more information on Acquis, please visit www.acquisconsulting.com.

