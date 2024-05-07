On Lok Celebrates 53 Years of Supporting Bay Area Seniors with Annual Gala

This year's gala will include fund-a-need program to support On Lok caregivers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok will host its annual On Lok Celebrates Friday, May 17th at Pier 27 in San Francisco. This year's theme, "The Blueprint of Senior Care," will honor On Lok's legacy of empowering Bay Area seniors to age at home with dignity and independence, with a special fund-a-need program spotlighting On Lok's caregiving services and the impact they make on our community.

"Each year we look forward to On Lok Celebrates—a heart-warming, festive gathering where we honor the collective work of our supporters, partners, staff and the community, to support Bay Area seniors," said Grace Li, CEO of On Lok. "On Lok remains dedicated to our area's seniors, with the work we do today, as important as it was when we first began 50 years ago. We are excited to gather in celebration of those efforts, and pay tribute to our caregivers, whom we could not do any of this without."

The On Lok Celebrates gala brings together celebrities supporting over 500 friends, partners, seniors, staff, and volunteers for a magical evening to celebrate and fundraise for On Lok's services and programs benefitting seniors in our community. This year's gala includes an opening networking reception featuring delicious local and interactive cuisine and live entertainment, a live auction including unique packages, and an unforgettable dance after party. Joining us for the evening's activities is a stellar lineup that includes:

Chef Martin Yan , James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award-winner, serving as our gala's opening reception featured chef.

James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award-winner, serving as our gala's opening reception featured chef. Christian "Suzu" Suzuki from Netflix's Drink Masters , serving as the official mixologist and providing live cocktail demonstrations throughout the evening.

from Netflix's , serving as the official mixologist and providing live cocktail demonstrations throughout the evening. Golden State Warriors "Hype Man" Franco Finn , returning as our gala auctioneer.

, returning as our gala auctioneer. Big Blu Soul Revue providing live music during the opening reception.

providing live music during the opening reception. Oakland's "Mother of all DJs," DJ Black, who will make the after-party dance floor come alive!

who will make the after-party dance floor come alive! And a special fund-a-need program spotlighting On Lok's caregiving services and the impact they make on our community.

To purchase tickets and/or learn more about this year's gala, visit On Lok Celebrates.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. Founded in 1971, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

SOURCE On Lok