On National Parent's Day, Assisted Living Locators Encourages Long-Distance Caregivers To Start Dialogue About Next Steps In Senior Living

PHOENIX, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Parent's Day is July 26th, a time to celebrate your mother and father and let them know how much they are loved and appreciated. As parents get older, many will turn to their adult children to help them in the next steps of senior living. Many of these adult children live an average of 450 miles from their parents and are having to assume the role of a long-distance caregiver. According to the National Center on Caregiving, approximately 5 to 7 million adult children in the U.S. are long-distance caregivers.

Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service, is encouraging long-distance caregivers to use this commemorative day as an opportunity to start the dialogue about how they can best assist their aging parents during this transition. The company provides free, personalized help finding housing and care solutions for seniors and their families.

To honor National Parent's Day in July, Assisted Living Locators' nationwide network of senior care advisors will post photos of their parents and share caregiver strategies for helping aging parents across social media channels and on the company website.

"This month is an opportunity for long-distance caregivers to assess the current lifestyle of aging parents and evaluate what can be improved to strengthen their loved one's health and happiness," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators CEO RN. "No matter what stage of life your parents are in, talking about long term care and creating a plan now for the future can help them live their life on their own terms."

She stated the next step for long distance caregivers in the transition toward senior living is to have a needs assessment conducted by a knowledgeable professional to help understand your loved one's physical and cognitive condition.

Olea added that Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors provide an in-depth assessment of all the client's needs, along with thoughtful analysis and recommendations for best-fit care options. Long-distance caregivers can begin their assessment process with an easy-to-use online tool on the Assisted Living Locators website, which then directs you to a local senior care advisor for a phone or video call in-take interview to learn about the best options to meet your needs.

During COVID-19, senior care advisors provide virtual tours with qualified vetted home health, hospice, assisted living, memory care and adult family homes. They can also give families status updates on visitation and acceptance of move-ins for assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in your area.

If you're noticing changes in your parents physical and cognitive health and have questions about next steps in senior living, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit today at www.assistedlivinglocators.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Related Links

http://www.assistedlivinglocators.com

