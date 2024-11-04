On November 11, Visit Regal to Celebrate America's Veterans with Popcorn and Movies

$1 from all popcorn sales to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation along with special military movie screenings at participating locations for a $5 admission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate our nation's protectors, Regal will donate $1 for each popcorn sold on November 11 to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Regal in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation is also offering complimentary tickets to retired and active U.S. armed service members to attend two contemporary military film screenings on Veterans Day.

"Veterans Day is an opportunity for Americans to take a moment to honor our men and women in uniform for their service to our country," said Richard M. Grover, Head of Marketing at Regal. "Through our partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, we are able to share our collective gratitude on this national holiday for those called upon to protect and defend our freedoms."

Along with the annual Veterans Day popcorn promotion, Regal and the Gary Sinise Foundation are partnering to provide free movie tickets for armed service members to attend two military films—Lonesome Solider and The Real American—at participating locations. Regal moviegoers who have not served may also attend these special patriotic screenings for a $5 admission.

Military Movies' Lonesome Soldier tells the story of a young serviceman deployed to Iraq who must later confront the effects of post-war PTSD on his mental health and relationships with those closest to him. Military Movies is a production and distribution company that produces authentic films representing people who serve and their families.

Hosted by Gary Sinise, The Real American presents the unwavering patriotic life of citizen Evan Thompson alongside short stories of other unsung heroes who participated in crucial missions in recent American conflicts. Moviegoers wishing to participate in the popcorn promotion to benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation can make a purchase at the concession stand of their local Regal theatre on Veterans Day.

Former and active military who want to attend Lonesome Soldier or The Real American on November 11 can request complimentary advance tickets at https://donate.garysinisefoundation.org/VeteransDayatRegal and civilian guests can purchase tickets for $5 at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, or online at REGmovies.com.

About Regal

Regal operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,752 screens in 423 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of September 30, 2024. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. Additional information is available online at REGmovies.com.

About Gary Sinise Foundation

Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor and humanitarian, best known for his roles in CSI:NY, Apollo 13, and his Oscar-nominated performance in the film Forrest Gump as the wounded Vietnam veteran Lt. Dan Taylor. An advocate for our nation's defenders since the 1980s, after 9/11, Sinise began a tireless crusade to support America's military and first responders around the world with handshake tours and concerts with his band, the Lt. Dan Band. In 2011, he established the Gary Sinise Foundation as an extension of those efforts. Today, the Foundation is building custom homes for severely wounded heroes, honoring and supporting the families of our fallen, providing essential equipment and training for first responders, improving the mental wellness of our defenders, and so much more. For more information and to support, visit www.garysinisefoundation.org.

