On November 3rd, Celebrate National Sandwich Day at Wienerschnitzel With One of the Most Delicious Sandwiches Around: the Hot Dog!

"This big debate about whether a hot dog is a sandwich is so funny. Of course it's a sandwich, it's America's sandwich," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "The hot dog is made the exact same way any other turkey, ham, Italian, or roast beef sandwich is made. They all start with grinding quality meats, mixing them with spices, utilizing a casing to form it into shape, then cooking it in either an oven or smoker."

"The only difference is that a hot dog is formed into an individual consumption size while the other sandwich meats are made in a bulk size and then sliced," added Koegeboehn. "The nutritional content between a hot dog and the other 'sandwiches' are exactly the same. So yes, a hot dog is a sandwich just like any other deli sandwich."

Loaded with some of your favorite toppings, like its world-famous chili and condiments – there is a Wienerschnitzel hot dog for all tastes. To find a location near you, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com and enter your city or ZIP code in the search tool.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel

