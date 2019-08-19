On Target Completes OTL38 Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Lung Cancer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company that is developing tumor-targeted fluorescent imaging agents to improve cancer surgery, announced today that it has completed its Phase 2, multi-center, open-label clinical trial for OTL38 in the detection of lung cancer nodules in lung cancer patients during surgery. Top-line data from the trial are expected to be reported in the first half of 2020.

The Phase 2 study assessed the efficacy, safety and tolerability of OTL38 used intraoperatively in patients with suspected lung cancer. OTL38 is an imaging agent consisting of a folate receptor targeting ligand linked to a highly fluorescent near-infrared dye, which specifically targets folate receptors overexpressed in multiple cancers, including non-small cell lung cancers. For more information on the trial refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov, using the NCT identifier NCT02872701.

"Completing the OTL38 Phase 2 trial in lung cancer is a major milestone for On Target Laboratories," said Chris Barys, newly appointed CEO of On Target Laboratories, who recently succeeded outgoing CEO Martin Low. "The completion of this study propels us one step closer to FDA approval and commercialization which will bring a much-needed advancement in imaging for patients undergoing image-guided surgery for lung cancer."

About OTL38

OTL38, which is being evaluated in clinical trials in ovarian cancer and lung cancer, is a novel compound consisting of a folate receptor targeting ligand, linked to a near-infrared dye which specifically targets folate receptors overexpressed in multiple cancer types.

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories Inc., is in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing small molecules that, when conjugated with fluorescent dyes, target and illuminate specific cancerous cells and other diseased tissue. These conjugates can be used by doctors, including surgeons, worldwide to better diagnose and treat a wide range of diseases. For more information visit www.ontargetlaboratories.com .

Media Contact:

Travis Kruse, Ph.D.

Russo Partners LLC

Phone: 212-845-4272

Email: travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com

Purdue Research Foundation:

Chris Adam

Phone: 765-588-3341

Email: cladam@prf.org

SOURCE On Target Laboratories, Inc.

