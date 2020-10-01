On Target Laboratories Announces the Appointment of Patrick Spangler as Chief Financial Officer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Target Laboratories, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company developing fluorescent markers to target and illuminate cancer during surgery, today announced that Patrick Spangler has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Spangler served as Chief Financial Officer for MHC Software, a document management company serving a variety of industries, including healthcare.

"We are excited to have Pat join the On Target team," said Christopher Barys, CEO of On Target Laboratories. "He brings a tremendous skillset and vision, which will be critical in moving On Target to the next level of growth."

"On Target's portfolio of fluorescent markers has the potential to open an exciting new chapter in surgical oncology," said Mr. Spangler. "I am looking forward to advancing our mission to make cancer visible during surgery so it can be removed more completely."

Mr. Spangler brings over 32 years of healthcare industry experience to On Target Laboratories. In addition to his previous role as CFO at MHC Software, Mr. Spangler has previously served as CFO for VigiLanz Corporation, Healthland, Inc., Epocrates (EPOC) and ev3 (EVVV), and held various senior finance leadership roles at Medtronic (MDT). He also currently serves on the Board of Directors for Lifespace Communities and OptimizeRX (OPRX).

About On Target Laboratories, Inc.

On Target Laboratories discovers and develops fluorescent markers to target and illuminate cancer during surgery so it can be removed more completely. Their intraoperative molecular imaging technology, based on the pioneering work of Philip S. Low, PhD, reduces the uncertainty associated with finding and removing diseased tissue during medical procedures, empowering surgeons to provide a more accurate and complete surgical resection. Pafolacianine sodium, the Company's first product, is currently under development for use during surgery for ovarian and lung cancer and is not yet approved. For more information visit www.ontargetlabs.com.

