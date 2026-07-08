On the Eve of BIO 2026, Chinese Innovative Assets Trigger a New Wave of Global Collaborations

SAN DIEGO , July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of the highly anticipated BIO International Convention 2026, the BIOSeedin Summer Innovation Partnering Summit successfully took place in San Diego. Hosted by bioSeedin and proudly supported by strategic partners Thermo Fisher Scientific and ACROBiosystems, the summit was uniquely designed as an international roadshow and licensing matchmaking platform dedicated to showcasing China's differentiated innovative assets.

Stunning Live Shots of the BIOSeedin Summer Innovation Partnering Summit

The event drew incredible global interest, attracting over 350 registrants and more than 200 on-site attendees from over 30 countries and regions. The bustling venue underscored a shared commitment to driving cross-border exchange and accelerating the global reach of Chinese therapeutic innovations.

The summit officially kicked off with an inspiring opening address by Ms. Jenny Zhao, Co-founder and CEO of bioSeedin, who set a collaborative and forward-looking tone. The day unfolded across two major sessions—one focused on early-stage strategy and innovation, the other on late-stage global ecosystems and emerging trends.

Session 1: Early-Stage Strategy & Innovation

The first session featured a panel of global pharma leaders discussing asset evaluation and licensing strategies. Key takeaways: licensing is a strategic vehicle for long-term value creation, not a mere transaction; deals often fail due to weak biology-disease links, poor biomarker strategies, or suboptimal PK/PD profiles. Crucially, MNCs now view China as a core innovation fountain, not a cost-driven market. To succeed, Chinese biotechs must provide globally transferable GCP/GLP-compliant data, English-language CMC documentation, globally-oriented trial designs, and focused, prioritized pipelines.

A second panel explored M&A versus licensing strategies. The consensus: M&A is a long-term corporate tool, not an endpoint; licensing often builds trust toward future acquisitions. Success hinges on rigorous scientific, operational, and commercial due diligence, disciplined valuations, and seamless post-merger integration—with cross-border M&A involving China expected to rise.

The session also featured roadshow presentations from Antengene, GeneScience Pharmaceutical, and Salsola Therapeutics.

Session 2: Late-Stage Global Ecosystems & Innovation Trends

This session shifted the spotlight to late-stage assets and global ecosystem trends. Panelists emphasized that science and data remain the ultimate anchors amid global complexity. Both China and AI are permanent structural forces—China now demands a dedicated strategy from every major pharma player, while AI serves as a powerful enabler across R&D, from target discovery to clinical design, though it cannot compensate for weak basic science.

The session concluded with high-impact asset presentations from HighTide Therapeutics, Constimulus Bio, CanWell Pharma, Jiangsu Chia Tai Fenghai Pharmaceutical, Amphiprotech, and VyBio.

Empowering Connections: The bioSeedin 1on1 Partnering System

A core engine of the event's success was the bioSeedin 1on1 Partnering System. Serving as a vital bridge for attendees, the system facilitated nearly 200 high-energy, face-to-face meetings on-site. Beyond the main stage presentations and panel discussions, the partnering area was humming with vibrant conversations, reflecting an unprecedented enthusiasm for precise, deep-dive collaborations.

Looking Ahead

As the summit drew to a close, attendees left re-energized and fully prepared for the bustling week ahead at the BIO International Convention. bioSeedin extends its warmest gratitude to all the speakers, partners, and attendees who made this event an outstanding success.

We look forward to reconnecting, continuing these vital conversations, and forging new partnerships when we meet again at the JPM Healthcare Conference 2027!

SOURCE bioSeedin