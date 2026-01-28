On The Go Appoints Charles Macon as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Go ("OTG"), a leading operator of airport dining and hospitality experiences across major North American airports, announced today that Charles Macon has been appointed Chief Financial Officer.

Charles brings more than 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience across multi-unit hospitality, consumer services, and private-equity-backed businesses, with a strong track record of driving financial transformation and sustainable growth.

Charles Macon, OTG Chief Financial Officer

"Charles is a proven financial leader and operating partner," said Matt King, Chief Executive Officer of On The Go. "He brings strong financial discipline, a practical approach to decision-making, and a deep understanding of how finance can enable the business. Charles will be instrumental in strengthening our performance culture and supporting the company's continued growth."

As CFO, Charles will oversee On The Go's financial strategy, including FP&A, accounting, treasury, budgeting, forecasting, and capital management, and will partner closely with the executive team and ownership groups to support the company's long-term objectives.

"I'm excited to join On The Go at such a pivotal moment for the business," said Charles Macon. "The company has a solid foundation, a highly engaged workforce, and a tremendous opportunity to elevate performance and accelerate growth. I look forward to partnering with the entire team to build the financial infrastructure, insights, and discipline needed to support On The Go's mission and future ambitions."

On The Go is principally backed by investment funds managed by Duration Capital Partners, Centerbridge Partners, and Oaktree Capital Management.

About On The Go

On The Go ("OTG") is a leading operator of airport dining and hospitality concepts across major North American airports, partnering with airports, chefs, and brands to deliver high-quality, tech-enabled food and beverage experiences.

