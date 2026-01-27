On The Go Appoints Matt King as Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Go ("OTG"), a leading operator of airport dining and hospitality experiences across major North American airports, announced today that Matt King has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Matt brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in multi-unit foodservice, hospitality, and airport concessions, with a strong track record of driving operational excellence, enhancing guest experience, and delivering financial performance across complex, distributed businesses.

Matt King, OTG Chief Executive Officer

"Matt is the right leader for On The Go at this moment," said Ed Sirhal, Chair of People & Talent Committee of On The Go. "He brings a rare combination of industry insight, sound judgment, and a people-first leadership philosophy. The Board has great confidence in Matt's ability to steward the company through its next chapter and position On The Go for sustained, long-term success."

As CEO, Matt will focus on strengthening operational performance, elevating guest experience, advancing the company's use of technology, and supporting disciplined growth across existing and new airport locations.

"I'm honored to join On The Go at such an exciting moment for the company and the broader travel industry," said Matt King. "On The Go has a powerful platform, strong partnerships with airports and brands, and talented teams across its locations. I look forward to collaborating closely with our crewmembers, airport partners, and owners to deliver great experiences for travelers while building a stronger, more resilient, and more innovative business."

On The Go is principally backed by investment funds managed by Duration Capital Partners, Centerbridge Partners, and Oaktree Capital Management.

About On The Go

On The Go ("OTG") is a leading operator of airport dining and hospitality concepts across major North American airports, partnering with airports, chefs, and brands to deliver high-quality, tech-enabled food and beverage experiences.

For more information, visit www.otgexp.com.

SOURCE OTG Management