OTG Appoints Sri Anne as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OTG announced the appointment of Sri Anne as Chief Technology Officer, bringing more than two decades of global leadership across companies including JetBlue Airways, Madison Square Garden and American Express. "I am incredibly excited to join OTG at such an important moment in its growth," said Sri. "OTG's commitment to technology and transforming the guest experience aligns with my passion for building modern, scalable platforms that make a meaningful impact."

Sri Anne, OTG CTO

In his role as CTO, Sri will lead OTG's end-to-end technology strategy. His mandate includes accelerating innovation across OTG's airport operations, advancing guest-facing digital experiences, and strengthening the company's infrastructure to support growth.

Sri joins OTG with a distinguished record of transforming large-scale organizations across aviation, consumer electronics, media, and financial services. His leadership has consistently delivered operational scales, next‑generation of digital products, and measurable business impact.

CEO Matt King shared:

"Sri is an outstanding technology leader whose vision, technical depth, and commitment to innovation align perfectly with OTG's future. His experience building modern, scalable platforms across complex industries will be instrumental as we continue to redefine the airport experience for millions of travelers.”

— Matt King, CEO, OTG

Sri will be based in OTG's New York headquarters and will work closely with cross-functional teams to drive digital excellence across terminals nationwide.

About On The Go

On The Go ("OTG") is a leading operator of airport dining and hospitality concepts across major North American airports, partnering with airports, chefs, and brands to deliver high-quality, tech-enabled food and beverage experiences.

