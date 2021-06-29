On the Heels of $62 Million Series C Raise, Kindbody Continues Expansion With State-Of-The-Art Fertility Clinic and IVF Lab in Austin, Texas

As both a fertility benefit solution and direct provider of high quality care, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to deliver a seamless patient experience and high quality outcomes at lower costs. In addition to the company's signature brick-and-mortar locations, mobile clinics, and comprehensive telehealth offering, Kindbody provides high-touch, virtual navigation for a growing network of 300+ partner clinics across the country and worldwide.

The Austin location was selected for its accessibility to top tech employers and employees who have relocated to the Austin area in recent years. "Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and we know its employers and residents are looking for convenient, cost-effective access to high quality fertility and family-building services," said Annbeth Eschbach, President of Kindbody. "We are excited to join the growing list of innovative, tech-centric companies in the area and we are eager to serve Austin's diverse patient population."

"Kindbody's welcoming, patient-first approach is exactly what Austin needs to reflect and support its growing, diverse population," echoed Dr. Deborah Ikhena-Abel, Kindbody's Austin fertility specialist. "I'm grateful to be working with the fantastic Kindbody team to deliver compassionate care for anyone and everyone who wants to build their dream family or pursue fertility and wellness services."

Kindbody's suite of offerings covers the full span of gynecology, fertility, and family-building care, including egg freezing, IVF, IUI, egg and sperm donation, adoption and surrogacy, as well as maternity care, gynecology, holistic wellness, and LGBTQ+ services. The company's unique combination of technology-enabled care, holistic approach, and value-based pricing enables a differentiated offering with cost savings of more than 20% compared to other fertility benefit managers.

Austin is Kindbody's third clinic opening in 2021 and ninth in total, with 13 locations scheduled to open by year-end, including Orlando, Denver, and Minneapolis. In addition to Austin, the company owns and operates locations in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Princeton, with over a dozen new openings scheduled for 2022. While the company grows its physical footprint, it continues to expand its telehealth platform and robust virtual service offering.

Kindbody's rapid expansion in both the physical and digital space is a reflection of the growing demand for family-building services from employers and patients alike. In the past year, Kindbody has doubled its number of employer clients to a total 45 representing more than 150,000 covered lives, grown its patient volume by 4x, increased its number of fertility providers by 150%, and increased the number of fertility cycles by 20% month-over-month.

Kindbody's Austin location opens less than one week after the company announced the largest fertility fundraise in history with its $62 million Series C funding. The raise will accelerate the company's growth, enable the global scale needed to meet increasing demand, and enhance the company's proprietary technology and reinvented patient experience.

The newest Kindbody clinic is centrally located on the northside of Lady Bird Lake, around the corner from the 2nd street district in Austin's bustling central business area. The location is easily accessible from either I-35, Mopac, or pedestrian scooter. To schedule an appointment at Kindbody's Austin clinic or any other Kindbody location, visit kindbody.com/book.

About Kindbody

Kindbody provides fertility, gynecology, and family-building services at over 300 locations around the country including signature and partner clinics. With a mission to deliver a more welcoming, inclusive experience for all, Kindbody leverages proprietary technology to enable high-touch care and superior outcomes at lower prices. Founded in 2018 by CEO Gina Bartasi, Kindbody has raised a total of $122 million in funding from leading investors including Claritas Capital, Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Capital, Rock Springs Capital, and TQ Ventures. Its leadership team includes President, Annbeth Eschbach; Chief Financial Officer, Meredith Whitney; Chief Business and Legal Officer; Shilpa Patel; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Lynn Westphal; Chief Commercial Officer, Cindy Gentry; Founding Physician, Dr. Fahimeh Sasan; and, Chief Technology Officer, Richard Forsythe.

