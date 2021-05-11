On the Road Again: Hankook Tire Gauge Index Maps Out a Summer of Automotive Travel

The daily drive is back. Hankook found nearly half (45 percent) of Americans say they are driving every day, which is more than twice as many as the same time last year (20 percent). In fact, driving is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, as 54 percent claimed to drive daily prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. About half of Americans say they are once again driving to their office (44 percent) or school (43 percent), the same as pre-pandemic.

Most people also expect they will return to their normal driving habits by the end of the year (75 percent). Millennials may be the first to do so, as they are currently dominating the road. Sixty percent say they have already returned to driving every day, making them significantly more likely to get behind the wheel than their Gen Z (45 percent) or Gen X (52 percent) counterparts.

In addition, the latest data reflects an increased reliance on automotive transportation over other modes like public transportation and ride sharing. The Gauge found most Americans (78 percent) rank automotive as the mode of transportation they are most likely to use through August 2021.

"Our latest Gauge Index indicates people are relying on cars more than ever as they resume daily routines, and demonstrates increased confidence in returning to school, work and social activities," said JJ Park, Director of Marketing. "Understanding these shifting trends in Americans' attitudes and opinions about driving offers both the auto and travel industry important cues about consumers' plans as we emerge from the pandemic, further helping them to navigate the road ahead."

Travel takes an optimistic turn

The latest Gauge Index revealed that, in addition to returning to more regular driving habits, Americans are generally also more positive about travel overall.

Americans are ready to pack their bags. Uncertainty about upcoming travel has decreased year-over-year by 38 percent as 70 percent of drivers say they are excited or hopeful about their next vacation or trip. In April 2020 , 1 in 4 (26 percent) cited feeling uncertain about upcoming travel plans whereas in the latest survey, only 16 percent said the same. Further, more than two-thirds (67 percent) of Americans expect to embark on their next trip before the end of the summer.





The Hankook Tire Gauge Index is a survey of Americans' attitudes and opinions about driving. The latest survey, conducted April 19-22, 2021, polled 1,021 randomly selected Americans age 18+ who have a valid U.S. driver's license.

The latest data from the Hankook Tire Gauge Index can be found at TechAndTread.com.

