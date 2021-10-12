On Trend Holiday Light Strings With Iridescent Colors

"The pastel color mix creates a dynamic effect that is fresh and offers the decorator a very unique lighting effect."

This gorgeous collection includes a variety of light strings, pathway stakes, and a new Edison-style light bulb for 2021.

"Diamond Sparkle is one of our most spectacular lighting technologies. Each light contains an entire cluster of LEDs that sparkle and flash for a stunning, glittering show. Our new iridescent collection delivers an unexpected color palette," said Steven Harris, Vice President of Product Development at Gemmy. "The pastel color mix creates a dynamic effect that is fresh and offers the decorator a very unique lighting effect."

The classic C9 light string and 7" icicle light string each include an astonishing 90 LED lights per string. The G70 light string includes 180 LED lights per string. All are perfect for indoor or outdoor decorating.

Illuminate outdoor pathways and landscapes with a uniquely modern set of frosted acrylic tree stakes. Available in sets of three, each tree includes 28 iridescent LED lights that deliver a dazzling light show.

Connect up to 18 strands of light strings or pathway markers end to end for maximum coverage.

Rounding out the collection is a new Edison-style light bulb that fits standard indoor or covered outdoor light fixtures. With 18 LED lights and a faceted cover, the Edison light bulb instantly creates a glittery, eye-catching display.

Diamond Sparkle (MSRP 10.98-39.98) is also available in classic white and a Disney Mickey Mouse light string in warm white.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

