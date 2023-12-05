On World Soil Day, Tractor Beverage Celebrates Elimination of 78.2 Tons of Synthetic Pesticides with a Musical Surprise for Its Fans

HAYDEN, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this World Soil Day, Tractor Beverage Company announced that it has eliminated 78.2 tons of synthetic pesticides from the global food system since 2020. To celebrate this environmental accomplishment and to meet fans' demands, recording artist Valerie June today released her full rendition of Duran Duran's hit "Ordinary World." A shorter version of the song was featured in Tractor's award-winning " Escape the Ordinary " ad campaign—viewed more than 77 million times.

Grammy-nominated recording artist Valerie June

This highly anticipated release seamlessly blends Valerie June's soulful vocals with the timeless allure of Duran Duran's music, delivering a captivating performance. The full version is available for streaming HERE .

"Amidst the shifting climate, conflicts, and the narratives of our personal hardships, envisioning a more harmonious existence for the entire planet can feel daunting," shared June, Grammy-nominated artist. "My rendition of 'Ordinary World' is a reflection of this paradox. Despite the daily challenges we encounter, there is inherent beauty in the ordinary. A modest and simple act of tending to the earth or showing kindness to a stranger unveils the extraordinary hidden within."

Eliminating Synthetic Pesticides One Cup at A Time.

Tractor is one of North America's fastest-growing beverage brands and the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO total beverage solution for the foodservice industry. To help consumers and pouring partners see the impact of their choice to drink organic, the company created its proprietary Organic Impact Tracker (OIT) in partnership with sustainability research company, HowGood. For every cup of Tractor consumed, the tracker shows the impact in five vital measurements:

Synthetic Pesticides and Carbon Emissions Avoided (measured in tons),

Improved Soil Health and Organic Land Supported (measured in acres)

Water Saved (measured in gallons).

"Consumer demand for clean ingredients and environmental responsibility has been a driving force behind Tractor's commitment to transparency," said Justin Herber, Chief Brand Officer for Tractor Beverage Company. "Since day one, Tractor's commitment has been to creating full-flavored beverages from clean ingredients, aligning with what we envisioned for our own families. This founding principle has naturally connected us with consumers who share our values, recognizing the crucial link between a healthy environment and the quality of our products."

Herber continued, "As the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage company for QSR, we understand that small choices add up to a world of change. Celebrating World Soil Day is not just a commemoration for us; it's a testament to our unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship and the way of being that resonates with the growing demand for sustainable choices in the market."

To date, the company has eliminated 78.2 tons of synthetic pesticides. A full report can be found at https://drinktractor.com/organic-impact-tracker/.

World Soil Day , observed annually on December 5th, serves as a platform to underscore the vital role healthy soil plays in sustainable resource management. Tractor Beverage Company has taken this commitment a step further by not only acknowledging the importance of soil health but also actively contributing to its improvement.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 6,000 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 25 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, and premium craft sodas as well as organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies, and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram: @drinktractor .

Media Relations:

Jennifer Rumble

CBC PR for Tractor

704-923-6378

[email protected]

SOURCE Tractor Beverage Company