Tractor Beverage Company Set to Unveil Innovative New Offerings at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show

Exciting Additions from Leading Organic Beverage Brand Promise to Elevate Beverage Stations

CHICAGO, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , the trailblazing leader in Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverages for the food service sector, is set to showcase exciting new innovations at this year's National Restaurant Association Show. Attendees are invited to explore Tractor's complete portfolio and discover their latest offerings: Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Cans, Purpose-Infused Mixology™ , and No-Added-Sugar beverages at booth 9427 in the Lakeside Center.

"Tractor Beverage Company's exponential growth reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation and a best-in-class customer experience," said Luke Emery, Tractor's Chief Customer Officer. "We're excited to witness our pioneering efforts accelerate such remarkable success for our pouring partners, and we remain committed to driving even greater impact in the beverage industry."

Tractor's RTD beverages, a unique and exclusive offering available solely through foodservice, are tailor-made to cater to the burgeoning carry-out occasion, effectively boosting drink attachment rates amidst the rise in delivery services. The RTD line includes three beloved classics in cans—Lemonade, Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Farmer's Punch—and introduces a refreshing new flavor, Mango Peach, all available exclusively to the foodservice industry.

Tractor is excited to make its mark on the bar scene in response to increasing consumer and customer demand. Purpose-Infused Mixology™ meets the growing demand for premium bar options while enhancing operational efficiency for our Pouring Partners. This program features meticulously crafted recipes for flavorful cocktails, designed to deliver satisfying experiences while fostering more in-person moments.

Tractor's No Added Sugar line debuts with two vibrant flavors: Watermelon Mint and Passionfruit. These beverages, crafted with USDA Certified Organic Stevia Leaf Extract, are carefully formulated to deliver a lush taste experience with only 50 calories per serving. They leverage the natural sweetness of the ingredients without the need for added sugars.

These new innovations are designed to bolster beverage attachment rates and offer solutions that will continue to drive traffic from Gen Z. Tractor's full portfolio will be showcased at this year's National Restaurant Association Show. Stop by booth #9427 in the Lakeside Center to learn more.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 7,500 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 26 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, premium craft sodas, and organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker , a finalist in Fast Company's 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards in the corporate social responsibility category. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies and Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor .

