OnBoard Advances Its Vision for Human-Led AI in the Boardroom

As rivals chase the novelty of an "AI board member," OnBoard is taking a different path: using AI to strengthen human-led governance, not replace it.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBoard, a board management platform used by more than 7,000 organizations worldwide, today advances its vision for human-led AI in the boardroom -- and makes clear this is not a roadmap. OnBoard AI is live. Customers are using it today across every stage of the board meeting lifecycle, from agenda preparation to minutes capture to between-meeting continuity. Its position is direct: artificial intelligence belongs in the boardroom to amplify human judgment, not to replace it.

The company is also announcing where that vision leads. When fully realized, OnBoard will be the first board management to deliver full-context, semantic search across a board's complete institutional record--every agenda, decision, discussion, and minute--searchable not just by keyword, but by meaning.

Ask most boards what they decided three years ago and they can pull the minutes in seconds. Ask them why, and the reasoning is usually gone. For decades, board management systems have organized agendas, stored documents, and archived minutes--but they never captured the thinking behind the decisions, the institutional memory that carries a board forward.

That missing memory carries a cost, and it shows up in the data. OnBoard's own Board Effectiveness Survey, now in its sixth year, finds that 87% of boards still report members who are not contributing effectively--a figure that has barely moved despite waves of new technology. Directors are already reaching for help: 92% used AI for board work in the past six months, most of them on public consumer models, while 63% sit on boards with no formal AI policy in place.

As some in the industry explore giving AI its own seat at the boardroom table, OnBoard is taking a different position: the duty of care of a board director is uniquely human, and it always will be.

For the general counsel weighing whether a governance team should use AI at all, the decision comes down to two questions: will it be secure, and will it train on our data? OnBoard AI answers both: enterprise-grade security hosted on Microsoft Azure, and customer content is never used to train AI models.

Introducing OnBoard Governance IQ: Three Layers. One Platform. Every Director, Amplified.

OnBoard Governance IQ is what a board earns. It is the cumulative result of three intentional layers built into OnBoard AI, and it compounds over time as directors engage the platform, contribute context, ask questions, and run meetings through it. A board that has used OnBoard AI for a year has a higher Governance IQ than one that started last month. OnBoard intends to make that visible: a score boards can track, improve, and act on. And because it is earned through the platform itself--not added on top of it--no bolt-on AI tool can come close to replicating it. The three layers that produce it are:

Industry Knowledge. OnBoard AI understands the sector in which an organization operates--the regulatory landscape, the market dynamics, and the governance stakes specific to that environment.

Institutional Memory. The system recalls every decision a board has ever made. Today's strategy is grounded in years of prior deliberation--not just the last set of minutes, but the full arc of the board's governance history.

Director Intelligence. OnBoard AI knows each director's expertise and experience, and surfaces intelligence tuned to what that individual brings to the table--so a first-year director and a ten-year veteran each walk in prepared in ways that serve them personally.

Together, these three layers produce what no generic LLM and no drag-and-drop document workspace can replicate: personalized, contextual answers drawn from a board's complete and living governance record--fully secured inside OnBoard's enterprise-grade Microsoft Azure environment.

Live Today. Getting Smarter All Year.

OnBoard AI is not a roadmap. It is a functioning platform, available now, that covers every stage of the board meeting lifecycle:

AI Agenda turns notes or a file into a time-boxed, structured agenda--and dynamically resurfaces unresolved topics from prior meetings so nothing falls through the cracks.

AI Book delivers section-level briefings anchored to each director's expertise, so every director walks in knowing exactly where to focus.

AI Minutes captures transcripts and generates accurate, editable minutes drafts without exposing the board's record to any outside AI model.

AI Assist answers questions in plain English, threading context from the board's full historical record--with responses scoped to each user's permissions.

AI Insights, AI Actions, and additional capabilities are launching across the remainder of 2026, extending the value deeper into risk anticipation, follow-through tracking, and cross-meeting pattern recognition.

Leadership Perspectives

"Boards exist because of human judgment--the accountability, the ability to see around corners, the collaboration that only people in a room together can produce. Some in this industry are suggesting AI should take a seat at that table. We think that gets the question exactly wrong. What we've built with Governance IQ is different in kind, not just degree. For the first time, a board's full institutional context--every decision, every deliberation, every thread still open--is available to every director, personalized to their expertise, inside a security perimeter their governance team already trusts. That's not a feature update. That's a fundamental shift in how governance works. And it's available right now."

Marc Huffman, Chief Executive Officer, OnBoard

"Effective boards are a cornerstone of organizational health, and the quality of director preparation and engagement is one of the most underestimated drivers of good governance. What OnBoard AI has built is unique and important because it helps directors navigate increasing complexity while preserving the essential role of human judgment. It enhances directors' judgment rather than replaces it: a philosophy that I believe will lead to better governance and better decisions over the long run."

Amit Seru, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution; Professor of Finance, Stanford Graduate School of Business; External Advisor, OnBoard

"Every board meeting follows a lifecycle--from the moment an agenda takes shape, through director preparation, through the meeting itself, through the follow-through that either closes the loop or lets it slip. We have built Governance IQ into every stage of that lifecycle. The result is a board where the first-year director and the ten-year veteran both walk in with the same depth of context, and where nothing that matters ever disappears between meetings. What we've shipped is just the beginning--and what's already live today puts every bolt-on AI solution in this market to shame."

Tim Adair, Chief Product Officer, OnBoard

Built on the Security Standard Boards Demand.

OnBoard AI runs entirely within OnBoard's private Microsoft Azure OpenAI environment. Board data never trains external models, never mixes with other customers' data, and never leaves the customer's controlled infrastructure. The platform is certified SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and HIPAA-compliant, with role-based permissions ensuring that every AI response respects the governance framework already in place. OnBoard AI will not--and cannot--make a material decision on a board's behalf. Human oversight is not an option. It is architecture.

BROADCAST EVENT -- July 15, 2026 • 1:00 PM ET

See the Future of AI in the Boardroom

Join OnBoard CEO Marc Huffman, Chief Product Officer Tim Adair, and Chief Customer Experience Officer Anusha Srijeyanathan for a live keynote event on July 15, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. See OnBoard AI in action across the full board meeting lifecycle--including a demonstration of how intelligence compounds over time to give every director at the table the context they need to lead.

Register now: The Future of OnBoard AI

OnBoard AI is available to OnBoard customers today. Organizations interested in experiencing the platform can request a demo or begin a free trial at onboardmeetings.com. Governance IQ, along with additional OnBoard AI capabilities including AI Assist, Insights, and Actions, will launch later this year.

About OnBoard

OnBoard is the #1 rated board management platform, serving more than 7,000 organizations across 60 countries--including healthcare systems, universities, nonprofits, financial institutions, and public companies. Trusted by more than 175,000 board directors, corporate secretaries, committee chairs, and executive leaders, OnBoard provides the meeting lifecycle management, governance system of record, and AI-powered intelligence that modern boards require. OnBoard is certified to SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and HIPAA, with enterprise-grade security hosted on Microsoft Azure. Learn more at onboardmeetings.com.

SOURCE OnBoard