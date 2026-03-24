OnBoard and Synergos AMC Introduce New Model for Association Governance

INDIANAPOLIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnBoard, a leading board management and governance technology platform, today announced that Synergos AMC has signed an agreement to become the first Association Management Company (AMC) to adopt OnBoard under the company's new AMC model.

Through the relationship, Synergos will provide the associations it manages with access to OnBoard's board management platform, helping association boards, particularly at smaller organizations, adopt modern governance technology through their AMC partner.

"Association Management Companies play an increasingly important role in helping associations operate with consistency and confidence," said Tim Adair, Chief Product Officer at OnBoard. "With our AMC model, we're expanding access to governance technology for organizations that may not otherwise have implemented a dedicated board management platform due to budget or operational constraints, while enabling AMCs to scale governance best practices across the associations they serve."

Association Management Companies play a central role in the association ecosystem, advising and supporting multiple organizations across governance, operations, and strategic planning.

OnBoard's AMC model enables association management companies to deliver a secure, centralized board management experience across the associations they support. The model provides board members, association leaders, and the AMC teams who support them with a single source of truth for board materials, decisions, and records while helping AMCs support consistent governance practices across multiple client organizations. By streamlining meeting preparation, improving access to key information, and preserving continuity through board transitions, the model helps simplify board management, improve operational efficiency, and keep boards focused on strategy and oversight.

"At Synergos, one of our goals is to create opportunities for our partner associations where they may not have existed before," said Lane Velayo, CAE, Partner at Synergos AMC. "Our work with OnBoard gives our clients access to a best-in-class governance platform they may not have considered without this partnership. It also helps us streamline governance work across multiple associations and bring the best-practice governance tools we build internally to more of the organizations we support."

About OnBoard

OnBoard, a leading board intelligence and governance platform used by more than 6,000 organizations worldwide, provides intuitive collaboration tools and AI-driven insights that help directors govern confidently, effectively, and securely in an evolving digital landscape.

About Synergos AMC

Synergos AMC is an Association Management Company that provides management and operational support to associations, including governance support, operational management, and strategic guidance.

SOURCE OnBoard