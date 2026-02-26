OnBoard Launches Governance Advisory Council to Help Boards Navigate the Next Era of Governance

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As boards face rising expectations for oversight, accountability, and decision-making amid accelerating technological and regulatory change, OnBoard, the leading AI-powered board management platform trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, today announced the formation of its Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

The Governance Advisory Council brings together respected leaders in governance, technology, legal, education, healthcare, and enterprise leadership to address the most complex challenges facing boards today—including AI oversight, risk management, regulatory scrutiny, and organizational resilience. Working closely with OnBoard's executive leadership team, the Council will provide independent perspective on emerging governance trends, inform product and AI innovation, and help translate insight into practical guidance for boards and executives.

"Boards are being asked to govern in an environment that is faster, more complex, and more technology-driven than ever before," said Marc Huffman, CEO of OnBoard. "Our Governance Advisory Council brings together experienced leaders who understand both the realities of modern boardrooms and the governance imperatives ahead."

Advancing the Practice of Modern Governance

OnBoard's platform supports the full board lifecycle—from agenda creation and secure materials distribution to real-time minutes, action tracking, and AI-assisted workflows. The Governance Advisory Council will engage quarterly on high-impact governance topics, with insights shared through published thought leadership, practical tools, and guidance designed to help boards govern more effectively.

Inaugural Governance Advisory Council Members

AJ Crabill — AJ Crabill is a nationally recognized governance advisor, author, and practitioner known for advancing outcomes-driven board leadership. He is the creator of Student Outcomes Focused Governance and has served as a school board chair, state governance leader, and advisor to major urban districts, bringing deep expertise in accountability and results-focused governance.

Donna Hamlin — Donna is a board director, CEO, and Operating Advisor with global experience across fintech, technology, and software. She focuses on strategy, business transformation, M&A, and supporting innovative companies through IPO readiness. With governance experience in Europe, Asia, and North America, she is Harvard and NACD–certified and known for her unifying leadership style. She is the founder of hhBoardwise, Ltd.

Vernetta Walker — Vernetta Walker is a nonprofit governance expert, attorney, and former Chief Governance Officer at BoardSource. She advises mission-driven organizations on governance design, board effectiveness, and equity-centered leadership, bringing a practical and inclusive lens to modern governance.

Larry Tyler — Larry Tyler is a veteran healthcare governance advisor, executive recruiter, and co-author of Practical Governance. With decades of experience working with hospital and health system boards, he brings a pragmatic, values-driven approach to governance and leadership accountability.

Tara Leweling — Tara Leweling is a former U.S. Air Force officer and senior policy advisor with experience across government, defense, and financial services. She advises organizations on governance, risk, and leadership in complex, high-consequence environments.

Rick Doten — Rick Doten is an award-winning CISO who helps organizations advance AI and cybersecurity programs. He has served as Healthplan CISO at Centene, CISO for a multinational mobile services company, and vCISO advising global organizations, including a Fortune 50 board.

Reinforcing OnBoard's Commitment to Governance Excellence

The formation of the Governance Advisory Council reinforces OnBoard's commitment to advancing modern governance through secure, intuitive, and intelligent technology—helping boards make better decisions today while preparing for what's next.

SOURCE OnBoard