Onboard Systems Showcases New Bell 429 HEC Dual Cargo Hook System at the 2023 Heli-Expo Tradeshow in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, will debut an advanced prototype of its TALON® HEC Dual Cargo Hook kit for the Bell 429 at the 2023 HAI Heli-Expo tradeshow in Atlanta, Georgia on March 7-9th. The new Bell 429 kit will provide an STC-certified solution for a variety of CFR Part 133 external load missions, including HEC, high-value cargo transport, utility line work, short haul, and search & rescue. With the Y-rope attached to both cargo hooks, the dual cargo hook system load limit is 1,322 lbs. (600 kg) for HEC missions.

Onboard's HEC Dual Cargo Hook Kit for the Bell 429 aircraft

"Onboard is dedicated to providing the safest, most reliable external load mission equipment, along with industry-leading customer support and lead times," said Mike Fox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Onboard Systems. "We will continue to develop and certify HEC systems for additional aircraft in the near future in order to meet the challenging mission demands of our customers."

The new Bell 429 human external cargo (HEC) hook system is in the final development stages, and launch customer Capitol Helicopters of Sacramento, California is providing fit-check and flight test assistance for the kit's STC certification. According to Casey Ross, Director of Operations for Capitol Helicopters, "Onboard's cargo hook systems are extremely reliable, and easy to operate and maintain. This, coupled with Onboard's customer service and support provides a much-needed resource for our operation, and we look forward to being able to add the new Onboard dual hook system to each of the Bell 429's in our fleet."

Onboard's Bell 429 HEC dual cargo hook kit is comprised of a complete system of fixed provisions, controls, and dual TALON LC Hydraulic Cargo Hooks mounted to a lightweight frame. This kit can be installed on an aircraft with no prior cargo hook installation, and is also compatible with Bell dual hook factory fixed provisions. The Onboard Systems kit offers improved ground clearance and enhanced safety features such as keeperless hooks that eliminate dynamic rollout, a high-reliability hydraulic backup release system, and an optional Onboard Weighing System.

Onboard Systems will be at their Heli-Expo booth (C2020) with a large display of external load mission equipment including cargo hooks, load weighing systems, and HEC-specific equipment.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC is a leading global provider of external cargo handling equipment for civil and military rotorcraft. Onboard's portfolio of innovative, holistic cargo hook systems, human external cargo (HEC) systems, Onboard Weighing Systems and mission-specific remote equipment is factory-installed on over 30 helicopter models serving both OEM and aftermarket customers. Its lightweight, high-quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and flexible maintenance options. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington. Onboard Systems operates as a part of Signia Aerospace, a global integrated provider of high-performance systems and specialized components for the aerospace and defense industry. For more information, please visit www.onboardsystems.com.

About Capitol Helicopters

Capitol Helicopters provides a fleet of extraordinary aircraft to support the western United States with Charter, Utility, Agricultural, and Fire Suppression Services. Founded in 2014 with a single helicopter offering flight training and tours, the company was acquired by Kaysha Ross in 2018. It has expanded rapidly and now provides a wide range of commercial services with an emphasis on safety and professionalism. Capitol Helicopters is based in Sacramento, California. For more information, please visit www.capitolhelicopters.com.

