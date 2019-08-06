Onboard Systems Weighing Kit with C-40 Cockpit Indicator for Airbus Helicopters H125/AS350 B3 Certified by FAA

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onboard Systems International, LLC, a leading provider of innovative helicopter cargo hook equipment, today announced that its new C-40 Cockpit Indicator has been certified by the FAA for use in one of Onboard's load weighing kits for the Airbus AS350 (H125) helicopter. Onboard has also submitted this kit to Transport Canada and EASA for certification. This is the first Onboard Weighing System approved to use the C-40 indicator, which was built from the ground up to incorporate many operator-requested features and uses advanced microcontroller technology to measure and display the cargo weight on a hook.

P/N 200-310-01 Model E-86 Onboard Weighing System with C-40 Cockpit Indicator for the Airbus AS350 B3, B3e & H125 Onboard's state-of-the-art C-40 Cockpit Indicator provides operators with simplified hook TBO tracking, digital weight and an analog bar display, and a host of other requested features.

"After many years of testing and development, we are excited to begin the process of rolling out our new C-40 cockpit indicator across our entire line of Onboard Weighing Systems," said Karsten Lemmon, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Onboard Systems. "The H125/AS350 is used by many of our customers for external load missions, so it made sense to launch the C-40 indicator in one of our load weighing kits for this aircraft. We look forward to announcing certification for the C-40 on many additional kits and aircraft in the months ahead."

Onboard Weighing Systems provide pilots with the exact weight of the load on the cargo hook via a display monitor mounted in the cockpit, allowing them to maximize load efficiency while reducing airframe stress. Weight on the cargo hook is measured by an electronic load cell using state-of-the-art strain-gauge technology. The load cell is temperature compensated and requires little maintenance. A quick glance at the cockpit-mounted indicator shows the full weight of the cargo on the hook to within 10 lb./5 kg.

The C-40 Cockpit Indicator offers many improvements over the current C-39 indicator (which has been in use for more than twenty years), including simplified hook TBO tracking, improved LCD screen contrast, and a digital weight reading with an analog bar display. A forthcoming data logging software upgrade will allow operators to record time, load weight, and GPS coordinates for pick-up and drop-off locations. Future software upgrades can be downloaded from the Onboard Systems website onto a thumb drive for fast and easy field installation. And because the C-40 is upgrade-compatible from the C-39, current operators who would like to take advantage of the advanced features provided by the C-40 can simply replace their existing C-39 with a C-40 as kits are certified for use on additional aircraft.

The Model E-86 Onboard Weighing System with C-40 Cockpit Indicator for the Airbus AS350 B3, B3e & H125 (P/N 200-310-01) is now in production. Operators who are already using this kit with the C-39 indicator can easily change it out for a C-40 unit if desired; please contact us for details or visit the Onboard Systems website (www.onboardsystems.com) for more information.

About Onboard Systems

Onboard Systems International, LLC designs and manufactures innovative helicopter lift equipment for the worldwide aerospace industry, including belly hooks, cargo hook suspension systems, Onboard Weighing Systems, and remote hook equipment. Its low-weight, high quality products provide operators with increased safety and cost efficiencies through customer-driven designs, responsive service and support, and low on-going maintenance costs. Onboard Systems maintains a rigorous quality management system (QMS) designed to meet or exceed the strict requirements of AS9100 Revision D, ISO 9001:2015, helicopter airframe manufacturers, and aviation regulatory agencies. Founded in 1975, Onboard Systems was acquired in 2019 by Liberty Hall Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in businesses serving the global aerospace and defense industry. Onboard Systems is based in Vancouver, Washington; visit our website for more information.

