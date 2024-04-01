Once Upon A Coconut Embarks on a Nationwide Retail Partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, Expanding Presence to More than 400 Stores Across 23 States

ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, a leading coconut water brand, is thrilled to announce a nationwide retail partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market. This transformative collaboration will extend to more than 400 Sprouts stores across 23 states, solidifying Once Upon A Coconut's presence in key markets nationwide.

Known for its commitment to providing wholesome and nutritious coconut water, Once Upon A Coconut has captivated consumers with its high-quality products that blend taste and health benefits seamlessly. Once Upon A Coconut's diverse range of beverages caters to health-conscious individuals seeking natural, plant-based alternatives delivering rapid hydration and electrolytes.

Sprouts Farmers Market, a leading grocery retailer synonymous with fresh, natural, and organic products, is the perfect match for Once Upon A Coconut's vision. The expanded partnership will not only bring Once Upon A Coconut's products to a broader audience but also align the brand with Sprouts' dedication to offering healthy and sustainable options to its customers.

A key player in bringing both brands together is the influential entrepreneur and motivational speaker Charlie Rocket. His pivotal role in fostering this collaboration, especially considering Once Upon A Coconut's purpose-driven position, has been instrumental. Once Upon A Coconut proudly partners with Charlie's Dream Machine Foundation, supporting initiatives that inspire and empower individuals to pursue their dreams.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Sprouts Farmers Market and bring Once Upon A Coconut's premium coconut water products to the shelves of more than 400 stores across 23 states," said Ray Burbige, Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer at Once Upon A Coconut. "This nationwide expansion is a testament to our commitment to making natural and nutritious products accessible to a wider audience. We are grateful to Charlie Rocket for his visionary role in uniting our brands and driving positive change through our partnership with Charlie's Dream Machine Foundation."

Visit your nearest Sprouts Farmers Market ( www.sprouts.com/stores ) starting April 1, 2024, in the New For You section until the end of June to discover the delectable world of Once Upon A Coconut's premium coconut water. Indulge in the goodness of nature with every sip.

About Once Upon A Coconut:

Once Upon A Coconut is a brand dedicated to delivering the highest quality coconut water while sharing the enchanting story of its origin. From the tropical groves to your taste buds, Once Upon A Coconut takes consumers on a journey through taste, story, and mission. Committed to sustainability and ethical sourcing, the brand seeks to positively impact the world while providing a refreshing and delightful experience. For more information, visit https://onceuponacoconut.com/ .

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix and one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 32,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About Charlie's Dream Machine Foundation:

Charlie's Dream Machine Foundation, founded by Charlie Rocket, is dedicated to inspiring and empowering individuals to pursue their dreams. The foundation partners with like-minded organizations to create positive change and impact lives. https://www.dreammachineusa.org

