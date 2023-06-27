Once Upon A Coconut Introduces Exquisite New Flavor Varieties: Coconut Water Takes a Tasty Twist with Pineapple and Chocolate

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once Upon A Coconut, a leading provider of premium coconut water, is delighted to announce the launch of two delectable new flavor varieties to its existing product line. Embracing the essence of innovation and catering to the evolving taste preferences of its esteemed customers, Once Upon A Coconut presents Coconut Water with Pineapple and Coconut Water with Chocolate.

Coconut Water + Chocolate: If you've got a sweet tooth, you'll love the taste of our coconut water combined with chocolate. Unlike other sweet drinks that are loaded with artificial flavorings and other toxic ingredients, Once Upon A Coconut plus Chocolate is a healthy way to get a sweet fix. Plus, you're eating a plant-based, vegan drink. Case Size: 12 slim aluminum 10.8 fl oz cans Coconut Water + Pineapple: Our Premium Coconut Water with Pineapple is all natural, containing key electrolytes for immune health benefits. Gluten-free and Non-GMO make for an amazing blend of hydrating coconut water with a (not too) sweet blend of pineapple. Case Size: 12 slim aluminum 10.8 fl oz cans

Once Upon A Coconut has always been committed to delivering superior quality coconut water that is refreshing, hydrating, and packed with natural electrolytes. With these exciting new flavor combinations, the company aims to provide a unique and delightful drinking experience, expanding its range of tempting options.

The Coconut Water with Pineapple flavor is a harmonious blend of pure coconut water infused with the tropical sweetness of pineapple. This invigorating combination offers a refreshing twist, transporting consumers to sun-soaked beaches with each sip. The natural sweetness of pineapple perfectly complements the inherent hydrating properties of coconut water, providing a revitalizing and delicious beverage option for those seeking an exotic taste sensation.

Additionally, Once Upon A Coconut proudly presents Coconut Water with Chocolate, an indulgent fusion that combines the natural goodness of coconut water with the rich and smooth flavor of chocolate. This velvety combination strikes the perfect balance between sweetness and refreshment, delivering a unique treat for chocolate enthusiasts while still providing the health benefits of coconut water.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new flavor varieties, Coconut Water with Pineapple and Coconut Water with Chocolate," said Marc Sampogna, Chief Marketing Officer at Once Upon A Coconut. "These creations show our commitment to delighting customers with exceptional products that quench their thirst and excite their taste buds. We believe these new flavors will elevate the drinking experience and add a touch of luxury to their daily routine."

Both flavor varieties uphold Once Upon A Coconut's unwavering commitment to using only the finest, sustainably sourced coconuts. The products are meticulously crafted to ensure optimal taste and quality while preserving the natural purity and nutritional benefits of coconut water.

Coconut Water with Pineapple and Coconut Water with Chocolate are available in conveniently sized, eco-friendly 11oz slim cans designed for on-the-go enjoyment. The products will be accessible through Once Upon A Coconut's established distribution channels, including select retail stores, online platforms, and partnering establishments.

For further information about Once Upon A Coconut and its exquisite new flavor varieties, please visit www.onceuponacoconut.com.

About Once Upon A Coconut:

Once Upon A Coconut is a renowned brand specializing in premium coconut water products. Committed to offering superior quality and exceptional taste, Once Upon A Coconut offers a wide range of sustainably sourced, organic coconut water products that promote overall well-being. Once Upon A Coconut continues revolutionizing the coconut water industry with its diverse flavors and superior hydration.

