Once Upon a Farm Acquires Leading Organic Baby Food Meal Delivery Company, Raised Real

As part of the acquisition, Once Upon a Farm will reintroduce the line of organic meals later this year. This flexible meal format is ideal for busy families looking to add variety and convenience to breakfast, lunch or dinner. The nutrient-rich meals can be pureed, mashed, served as finger foods, or used as complimentary sides for little ones. The new line will include fan favorites such as: Anytime Meals - Beet, Sweet Potato, Date, Cinnamon and Coconut Butter; and Breakfast Oats - Oats, Acai, Banana, Raspberry, and Cranberry Seed Oil and will be available to purchase on the Once Upon a Farm website and in Target.

"John Foraker and his team at Once Upon a Farm are perfect to accelerate our aspirations at retail and help us bring to life our ambitious vision," said Santiago Merea, CEO and founder of Raised Real. "Our products, combined, create a leading plant-rich portfolio platform for kids of all ages across fresh and frozen, online and offline. This is a big day in our journey in which we can all celebrate."

"Raised Real is the perfect addition to the Once Upon a Farm family," said Once Upon a Farm Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Jennifer Garner. "Like us, Raised Real is made up of moms and dads working every day to provide fresh, healthy food for all children. We are thrilled to welcome them, to learn from and build on their knowledge and experience in the fresh frozen category, and to pass on the fresh, healthy goodness to our consumers who trust us to offer their families the very best."

In addition to expanding into the fresh frozen food space, the company also changed from a Limited Liability Company to a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). As part of the transition, Once Upon a Farm has outlined specific social impact goals into its company charter and will formalize its track record of transparency as a company by reporting annually to its stakeholders and submitting to third party review by B Lab, the non-profit organization that awards the B corporation certification that meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

