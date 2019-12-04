OncoHost Opens First-of-its-Kind Proteomics Laboratory for Host Response Analysis for Cancer Therapy

BINYAMINA, Israel, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, global leader in host response profiling for improved personalized cancer therapy, announced today the opening of its new state-of-the-art high throughput proteomics laboratory for host response analysis. The lab joins a select group of specialized proteomics laboratories around the world and is the first industrial-level lab aimed at human host response in Israel.

The new lab can create proteomic signatures by analyzing more than 1,000 proteins utilizing a very low volume of plasma. The analysis is used for prediction of response to treatment as well as examination of the biological processes and key proteins that are associated with non-responsiveness to treatment. The lab is operating in research mode.

"Profiling of host response to immunotherapy addresses a major challenge in oncology today – understanding why treatment helps some patients but not others," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "By combining OncoHost's proprietary technology with proteomic analysis, we are able to predict how individual patients may respond to treatment. This is the first step towards developing successful personalized cancer treatment plans."

OncoHost has launched an extensive clinical program with leading international academic and clinical partners. The company's solution, PROphet™ platform (Predicting Responsiveness in Oncology Patients based on Host response Evaluation during Treatment), identifies key biological processes and proteins that drive host response in patients undergoing cancer treatment. This approach identifies potential targets that may be blocked in order to reduce the host response and improve patient outcomes.

By analyzing the host response in a simple blood test, oncologists can tailor cancer treatment plans to improve the chance of success, providing clinical decision support to improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary side effects.

"The combination of the new lab, together with our PROphet platform, provides tremendous value and hope for the global oncology community," said Professor Yuval Shaked, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Advisor at OncoHost, and Professor of Cell Biology and Cancer Science at Technion - Israel Institute of Technology. "There is a pressing need to advance the development of novel therapeutic strategies and rationally-based combination therapies. These capabilities come at the ideal time to address the current challenges of immunotherapy for cancer."

OncoHost combines life-science research and advanced machine learning technology to develop personalized strategies to maximize the success of cancer therapy. Utilizing proprietary proteomic analysis, the company aims to understand patients' unique response to therapy and overcome one of the major obstacles in clinical oncology today – resistance to therapy. OncoHost's Host Response Profiling platform (PROphet) analyzes proteomic changes in blood samples to monitor the dynamics of biological processes induced by the patient (i.e., the host) in response to a given cancer therapy. This proteomic profile is highly predictive of individual patient outcome, thus enabling personalized treatment planning. PROphet also identifies potential drug targets, advancing the development of novel therapeutic strategies and rationally based combination therapies.

