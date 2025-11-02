OncoHost to Present Two Posters Highlighting Advances in Plasma Proteomics Monitoring and Prediction for NSCLC at ISLB 2025

BINYAMINA, Israel, and CARY, N.C., Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a global leader in precision oncology and proteomics-based biomarker development, today announced the presentation of two new research posters at the 2025 International Society for Liquid Biopsy (ISLB) Annual Congress. The studies underscore the transformative potential of plasma proteomics in improving clinical decision-making and real-time disease monitoring for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Poster 1: Plasma Proteomics as a Systemic Monitoring Approach in NSCLC Immunotherapy: Comparative Analysis with ctDNA

Presenter: Michal Harel, Ph.D., VP Translational Medicine, OncoHost

Presentation Time: Sunday, November 2, 10:45–11:45, Tuesday, November 3, 9:00-10:00

This study introduces a comparative analysis between plasma proteomic signatures and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to evaluate immunotherapy response in advanced NSCLC.

Leveraging aptamer-based proteomic profiling of approximately 7,000 plasma proteins per sample, researchers identified three key proteomic signatures reflecting:

Soluble PD-1/PD-L1 drug bioavailability, T-cell activation and immune engagement, and Intracellular proteins indicating lung tissue damage.

Notably, the tissue-damage signature enabled early detection of non-responders up to 6.6 months before standard imaging. While ctDNA tumor load correlated modestly with this signature, only the proteomic analysis effectively distinguished clinical response groups.

"These results demonstrate the unique systemic insight offered by plasma proteomics - capturing the full tumor-immune interaction beyond what is achievable with ctDNA alone," said Dr. Harel. "This approach has the potential to revolutionize real-time treatment monitoring for immunotherapy patients."

Poster 2: A Plasma Proteomics Test Predicts Immunotherapy Benefit in NSCLC Independent of Genomic Alterations

Presenter: Anna Manasherov, MSN-FNP, MPH, Director, Scientific Affairs, OncoHost

Presentation Time: Sunday, November 2, 10:45–11:45, Tuesday, November 3, 9:00-10:00

The second study evaluated the performance of PROphetNSCLC®, OncoHost's commercially available liquid biopsy proteomics test, in predicting immunotherapy benefit across major genomic subgroups.

Analyzing pre-treatment plasma samples from 308 NSCLC patients treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors, the study revealed that a PROphet-POSITIVE result predicted significantly longer overall survival (HR=0.39, p<0.0001) - a benefit consistently observed across KRAS, STK11, TP53, and KEAP1 mutation subgroups.

Importantly, the predictive power of PROphetNSCLC® was maintained independent of mutational status and PD-L1 expression, establishing it as a universal biomarker for immunotherapy benefit prediction.

"The data reinforce the value of PROphetNSCLC® as an independent, mutation-agnostic tool supporting oncologists in selecting optimal first-line treatments," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO at OncoHost. "Our findings highlight the power of proteomics to transcend genomic boundaries and provide actionable clinical insights."

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLC® test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival.

Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

For more information, visit www.oncohost.com, or follow OncoHost on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Mimi Strahl – Ben Simon

Senior Marketing Communications Associate

[email protected]

+972-50-428-1138

SOURCE OncoHost