ONE Brands Brings Reese's Peanut Butter Flavor to Protein Bars

HERSHEY, Pa., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reese's fans, you can throw that generic peanut butter protein bar in the trash. This summer, ONE Brands is bringing everyone's favorite peanut butter to the protein bar aisle with the debut of its new Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor inspired protein bar. Candy fanatics and protein enthusiasts alike can now enjoy the smooth, delicious taste of iconic Reese's peanut butter in a new, better-for-you format with 18 grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar.

New ONE Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers flavor inspired protein bar, with 18 grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar. New ONE Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme flavor inspired protein bar, with 18 grams of protein and 3 grams of sugar.

"Many peanut butter flavored protein bars exist in the world, but only ONE Brands can do it with the real ingredients of Reese's peanut butter," said Bo Jones, ONE Brands brand manager. "At ONE Brands, we understand our consumers love their favorite flavors like peanut butter in a protein-packed snack. That's why we're excited to give them the ONE x Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor inspired protein bar that tastes delicious."

In addition to the new Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers flavor, ONE is also introducing a Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème flavor inspired protein bar made with the delightful crunch of real Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème bits. Both new bars join ONE Brands' already mouthwatering lineup, featuring varieties with exceptional taste and texture such as Birthday Cake, Maple Glazed Donut, Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Blueberry Cobbler.

The ONE Brands Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers and Hershey's Cookies 'n' Crème flavor inspired protein bars are now available on Amazon and at retailers nationwide.

ONE Brands is part of The Hershey Company's bold Better-For-You strategy, ensuring that consumers are met wherever they are in their journey, every single day. For more information on availability near you, visit one1brands.com and follow along on social media for inspiration and brand news.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

