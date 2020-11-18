One Brooklyn Health Selects Infor Healthcare to Create Clinically Connected Health System

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that One Brooklyn Health, an organization committed to transforming how healthcare is delivered in central Brooklyn, New York, will move to the cloud-enabled version of Infor® Cloverleaf Integration Suite. This digital transformation will provide One Brooklyn Health with a clinically connected healthcare operations platform on which to build its growing patient-centered network. Through this move, One Brooklyn Health will be able to transform its business with flexibility and cost efficiencies and take advantage of new systems to enable data interoperability and integration across many systems, both inside and outside of the enterprise. By moving to the cloud, One Brooklyn Health will have the ability to support traditional data formats and protocols like HL7 (Health Level Seven) as well as newer web-based API standards such as FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources).

Learn more about Infor Healthcare: http://www.infor.com/industries/healthcare/

"With Infor Cloverleaf in the cloud, our organization will be more productive, more strategic, and better positioned to respond to changing interoperability requirements," said Ron Goldman, One Brooklyn Health chief information officer. "Migrating from an on-premises model to Infor's proven cloud-based model will provide our organization with a clear path forward, allowing our teams to continue maintaining the highest standards of quality patient care."

An Infor customer for almost a decade, One Brooklyn Health knew Infor was the right partner to help the organization navigate this transition and get the system up and running quickly with highly connected, scalable, and modern tools to free up its IT resources. The newest iteration of Cloverleaf delivers leading clinical integration technologies that create a sustainable foundation to proactively manage, coordinate, and share data across the care continuum to improve quality and care outcomes. Users have access to secure messaging, monitoring, archiving, resiliency, and cost-efficient interoperability via industry standard protocols and web services, for a wide variety of source systems, message formats, and transmission protocols. New capabilities for One Brooklyn Health provide support for increased messaging across the health system, and support new use cases like virtual health, remote patient monitoring, and other API and FHIR use cases.

"Data continues to grow and continues to move. This trend will only intensify in the coming months and years. Technology becomes a competitive advantage when it quickly helps empower teams to improve results across the board," said Mike Poling, Infor Healthcare senior vice president. "Infor technology helps organizations provide the best care while avoiding unnecessary and costly redundancies, giving providers the security of knowing that relevant information is available and easily accessible to the right people at the right time."

About One Brooklyn Health

One Brooklyn Health System, Inc. (OBHS) is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt corporation licensed under Article 28 of the Public Health Law. OBHS is the New York State Department of Health approved co-operator of Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, Interfaith Medical Center and Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center. OBHS seeks to preserve and enhance access to healthcare services in Brooklyn by coalescing the separate hospitals and their governed affiliates into a sustainable, quality integrated health system. Visit https://onebrooklynhealth.org/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

Christina Ledger

Infor

312-662-2135

[email protected]

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

www.infor.com

