One Call Announces Addition of Chief Information Officer to Senior Leadership Team

At a time when the workers' compensation industry is experiencing so many changes, One Call is making this investment to ensure one thing doesn't change – seamless care coordination for customers and injured workers alike.

"The world is more virtual than ever before, relying heavily on technology to drive services and experiences," said Thomas Warsop, One Call CEO. "Adding Mark's expertise to our senior leadership team is essential to continue coordinating the most timely, efficient care possible."

Bilger will oversee all of One Call's information technology department, including strategy, networking, corporate computing, infrastructure, applications development and information security. His first priority will be to further accelerate the great progress One Call is making with respect to automation and self-service initiatives between the company and its stakeholders.

Bilger's IT career spans more than 35 years. Previously, he served as the chief information officer and executive vice president at York where he consolidated the company's siloed information technology functions by creating a centralized and integrated organization.

Prior to York, Bilger was principal of The Bilger Group, where he led a Feld Group Institute consulting study focused on optimizing the 5,000 system IT portfolio of a major international bank. He also spent five years serving as vice president and chief technology officer at Dell where he defined the company's technology strategy for its $8B IT Services Division by focusing on cloud computing and cybersecurity services.

Bilger's other professional accomplishments include serving as vice president and general manager of Electronic Data Systems where he revitalized the Applications Services business from declining revenue to double-digit growth. He was also senior vice president of research and development for Hyperion Solutions where he improved research and development effectiveness as demonstrated by the company's shift from #23 to #9 on Forbes' '100 Dynamic Software Companies.'

Bilger began his career with IBM Corporation where he spent 15 years. While there, his accomplishments included election to the IBM Academy of Technology (top 250 technical leaders out of 450,000 employees) and becoming the youngest consulting systems engineer in IBM history. Bilger received his Master of Science in Information Security and Assurance from Norwich University and his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Psychology (Magna Cum Laude) from Wheaton College.

"Having personally worked with Mark many times over the past 20 years, I know the sort of complex, full-scale technical development and integrations he is capable of," said Warsop. "He brings extensive experience in information technology, infrastructure, and research and development that is necessary to continue fulfilling our mission of getting injured workers the care they need, when they need it."

About One Call

As the nation's leader in specialty network management services for the workers' compensation industry, we place injured workers at the heart of everything we do. We utilize creative and innovative solutions to timely and efficiently connect injured workers with quality provider networks across a multitude of health care services. Our foundation is built on an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and unparalleled clinical expertise to drive outcomes. For more information and the latest news, visit us at onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), Facebook (@onecallcm) and Twitter (@onecallcm).

Media Contacts: Lisa Noakes

One Call, Sr. Director, Communications & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE One Call

Related Links

www.onecallcm.com

