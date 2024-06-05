One Call Names Michele Haas Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Healthcare Executive to Lead the Company's Financial Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, an ancillary services care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Michele Haas has joined the company's executive committee as chief financial officer (CFO).

Reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jay Krueger, she will be responsible for driving the company's financial strategy, continuing to improve cost and pricing discipline, and developing strong investor and lender relationships.

Michele Haas - One Call Chief Financial Officer

Haas comes to One Call with nearly 35 years of experience as a financial leader for an array of healthcare organizations. Most recently, she served as CFO for Solaris Health, the nation's largest urology-centric, multi-specialty physician practice management platform. As a key member of the leadership team, she was critical in successfully launching the company during the pandemic, integrating 17 provider practices, and growing it from $200M to nearly $1B in revenue over three and a half years.

"Throughout the interview process, I met many of One Call's executive leaders," said Haas. "The breadth and depth of the team's expertise, combined with their passion to get injured workers the care they need when they need it, really struck me. It was evident that One Call is positioned well for strong growth, and I'm ready to play a key role in the company's future."

Prior to her role at Solaris Health, Haas was CFO for companies such as Sage Dental, Altegra Health, Univita Healthcare (Integrated Home Care Business Unit), Cigna Group Dental & Vision Care, and OHS, Inc. Haas' executive experience also includes serving as chief risk officer for Cigna Group & Specialty Companies and chief productivity officer for Cigna Group Dental & Vision Care, where she led business unit initiatives representing more than 40 and 35 percent of Cigna's earnings, respectively.

Throughout her stellar career, Haas has been highly effective wherever she has been, including development of key business processes, controls, and financial reporting for Sage Dental; doubling Altegra Health's revenue over a four-year period; and developing a market expansion strategy for Univita Healthcare. She began her career as a business assurance manager for Coopers & Lybrand (now Pricewaterhouse Coopers).

Haas replaces Interim CFO Paul Dascoli who will continue to serve the organization as a board member and chairperson of the audit committee. She will lead the company's talented and long-tenured financial team, which includes financial planning and analysis, financial and accounting operations, revenue cycle management, internal audit, and procurement.

"When I met with Michele, there were many things about her extensive healthcare background that impressed me," said One Call CEO Jay Krueger. "Her experience is diverse, spanning across publicly traded, private equity, and entrepreneurial organizations. She is highly proficient at developing strategic initiatives that improve client and shareholder value, implementing process improvement, and building relationships with key stakeholders, such as lenders, auditors, and boards," he continued. "I'm confident she will lead with a passion for our company that we have come to expect from our leaders, inspiring her team and making a significant contribution to One Call."

Haas received her Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Florida Atlantic University. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) and a member of the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Florida Institute of CFOs, and Women Executive Leadership.

About One Call

As an ancillary services care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get injured workers the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers to achieve high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com , LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

Media Contact:

Lisa Noakes

One Call, Sr. Director, Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE One Call