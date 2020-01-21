One Call Announces New Board of Directors Composed of Industry Veterans and Senior Representatives from Major Shareholders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, the nation's leader in specialty network management services for the workers' compensation industry, today announced its newly appointed board of directors. The newly constituted board of directors will help lead and guide the company to achieve growth and success as it enters a new phase of ownership following the comprehensive recapitalization completed in October 2019 whereby lenders KKR, Blackstone, and Chatham Asset Management, LLC became principal shareholders of One Call.

"We have assembled a board with deep workers' compensation industry expertise, as well as talent and resources from the new One Call shareholder group," said Daniel Pietrzak, Co-Head of Private Credit at KKR. "We are committed to One Call's long-term success and equally excited to partner with this talented management team to realize One Call's full potential of exceptional service and innovation."

"We are excited about the potential for One Call to grow and succeed even further with the guidance, support and energy of our new board of directors, senior advisor and new shareholders," said Rone Baldwin, One Call CEO. "We're confident that through the collective efforts of our board, shareholders, senior leadership and associates, we will further establish One Call as the indispensable provider of specialty network management services for the workers' compensation industry."

Kent Spafford will continue to serve as a full-time advisor to the company and will have the title of Vice Chairman. Mr. Spafford has more than 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles in the workers' compensation industry including more than 20 years of experience with One Call. He served on the board of One Call from 2013 to 2019, and before that, served as CEO of One Call Medical, Inc.

Jay Krueger is newly appointed as an independent member of the board. Mr. Krueger was previously Head of Strategy and Product Development for OptumRx's workers' compensation division. Prior to OptumRx, he served as Executive Vice President of Strategy and Enterprise Integration for Helios, a national specialty healthcare services workers' compensation company. Mr. Krueger has more than 20 years of experience in the workers' compensation and health care industry.

Thomas Warsop, III is also newly appointed as an independent member of the board. Mr. Warsop was previously the Chairman and CEO of York Risk Services Group, Inc., one of the largest third-party administrators of insurance claims. Before that, he served as the CEO of The Warranty Group, Inc., Group President and Chief Sales Officer for Fiserv, Inc., and Financial Services President for Electronic Data Systems Corporation. Mr. Warsop is also a member of the board of directors of ACI Worldwide, a leading payment software provider and has more than 30 years of experience in technology, financial services, insurance and workers' compensation.

Rone Baldwin, President and CEO of One Call, will continue as a board member.

Six representatives from One Call's major shareholders will serve on the board of directors. They are:

Adam Hermida , Managing Director, Blackstone

, Managing Director, Blackstone Michael Addeo , Principal, Blackstone

, Principal, Blackstone Daniel Pietrzak , Member, KKR

, Member, KKR Lauren Krueger , Managing Director, KKR

, Managing Director, KKR Feisal Alibhai , Partner, Chatham Asset Management, LLC

, Partner, Chatham Asset Management, LLC Kevin Coleman , Senior Analyst, Chatham Asset Management, LLC

About One Call

As the nation's leader in specialty network management services for the workers' compensation industry, we place injured workers at the heart of everything we do. We utilize creative and innovative solutions to timely and efficiently connect injured workers with quality provider networks across a multitude of health care services. Our foundation is built on an unwavering commitment to deliver exceptional service and unparalleled clinical expertise to drive outcomes. For more information and the latest news, visit us at onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call) and Twitter (@onecallcm).

Media Contacts: Jessica Taft

One Call, Vice President, Marketing & Branding

jessica_taft@onecallcm.com

