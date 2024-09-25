One Call Appoints Bruce Broussard to Board of Directors

Accomplished Fortune 50 CEO Further Strengthens One Call's Healthcare Industry Expertise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, an ancillary services care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Bruce Broussard has been appointed to the company's board of directors.

Broussard joins One Call with more than 30 years of experience serving as both chief executive officer (CEO) and chief financial officer (CFO) for a wide range of healthcare companies, including public, private, Fortune 50, mid-size, and startups. His expertise is vast, ranging from oncology, pharmaceuticals, assisted living, home care, physician practice management, surgical centers, and dental networks.

For the past 13 years, Broussard served as president and CEO of Humana Inc., the fourth largest health insurance provider in the U.S. Prior to Humana, Broussard was the CEO of McKesson Specialty Health where he and his team partnered with oncology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and neurology specialty providers to improve the health of their patients and practices.

"Bruce brings a wealth of healthcare knowledge and expertise to our organization," said One Call CEO Jay Krueger. "While our company's focus is coordinating care within the workers' compensation space, we firmly believe in observing, assessing, and most importantly, learning from the broader healthcare arena to continually improve our business."

One Call Board Chair Rebecca Steinfort added, "With the addition of Bruce, we continue with our commitment to embrace perspective from across the healthcare spectrum. Three of our most recent C-suite additions have healthcare experience beyond workers' compensation – and we are continuing to see the benefits of their leadership and perspectives. Bruce is joining a talented board, and I greatly look forward to his contributions."

In addition to his professional career, Broussard is a longtime, active board member. He is currently an HP Inc. board member, senior advisor for KKR, venture partner for Define Ventures, and a HealthQuest Capital advisory board member. Previously, he served on the board of both U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. and KeyBank.

"Throughout my healthcare career, I have always sought out roles with the greatest potential for impact," said Broussard. "One Call is a company proudly dedicated to getting injured workers the care they need when they need it. That really speaks to me – I see it as a readily available opportunity to positively impact lives. I look forward to helping One Call reach new levels of success – for the benefit of employees, clients, partners, and most importantly, the injured workers who depend on its services."

About One Call

As an ancillary services care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get injured workers the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers to achieve high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com , LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

