One Call Expands Its Physical Therapy Solution to Meet Injured Workers Where They Are

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leader in ancillary services for workers' compensation, Medicare, and Medicaid, today announced the addition of mobile physical therapy to its expansive suite of PT offerings, providing injured workers with another convenient and accessible option to care.

Physical therapy is One Call's largest, most comprehensive core solution. In partnership with thousands of high-quality providers, the company's PT solution serves more than 500,000 injured workers each year across multiple specialties, geographical locations, and settings, including traditional brick-and-mortar, workplace on-site, telerehab, blended telerehab/traditional, and the newly available mobile PT.

Through its mobile PT offering, One Call matches an injured worker with a specialized mobile physical therapist who is assigned to them throughout the duration of care. Each therapist goes directly to the injured worker with all the necessary equipment for 45–55-minute personalized sessions when and where an injured worker needs it, seven days a week from 6:30 am. – 9:30 p.m.

"We are quite literally bringing the clinic to the injured worker," said Michelle Despres, vice president of physical therapy at One Call. "Injured workers receive all the benefits of a traditional brick-and-mortar setting with the flexibility of early morning and evening appointments that are performed at home or another convenient location."

One Call currently offers mobile PT in 31 metropolitan markets across the country, with plans to increase to 51 markets by early 2022. This latest addition is just one more way One Call is adapting to the needs of the industry, especially during the era of COVID-19.

"While we are always looking for ways to make PT as accessible as possible, the pandemic really challenged us to create services that meet the current need," said Linda Lane, managing director of complex network solutions at One Call. "A perfect example of this is home health care, which is currently experiencing a provider shortage across the board. By partnering with physical therapists who go directly to an injured worker's home, we are helping to alleviate some of these shortages."

This isn't the first time One Call has offered an innovative option beyond traditional brick-and-mortar and workplace onsite settings, two staples of its PT solution. Early in the pandemic, One Call was ready with telerehab, an expanded hour (6 a.m. – 10 p.m.) offering with proven efficacy already being utilized by injured workers. It quickly became a stress-free, highly effective alternative that many relied upon during the height of social distancing. Today, telerehab continues to be an integral part of the company's PT solution, both on its own and combined with traditional in-clinic PT.

"As care coordinators within the claim lifecycle, we are always focused on bridging gaps and removing any barriers to quality, timely care," said Lane. "Mobile PT is a prime example of that commitment, and we look forward to seeing how it further enables injured workers to receive PT when and where they need it."

About One Call

As a leader in the workers' compensation industry and ancillary services for Medicare and Medicaid, One Call has an unwavering commitment to getting people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, we are moving people through their care journeys better than ever before, providing exceptional, predictive, and responsive care coordination. For more information and the latest news, visit us at onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), Facebook (@onecallcm), and Twitter (@onecallcm).

