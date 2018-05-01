One Call Partners with Acelity to Improve Patient Adherence to Advanced Wound Therapy

People with hard to heal wounds may require extensive negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) in the home. It has been observed that in some cases because of the elongated healing times, these patients may be non-compliant with therapy, thus further extending the wound's time to closure, potentially resulting in avoidable emergency room visits and hospital admissions.

iOn PROGRESS™ Remote Therapy Monitoring is the first system to deliver continuous at-home monitoring for patients prescribed NPWT in the home. It works in conjunction with the ACTIV.A.C. ™ System to monitor adherence and securely transmit data to the iOn PROGRESS™ Care Network, a group of highly-trained individuals who interact with patients to drive proper utilization. Through One Call's vast network of home health providers, the device will increase engagement between patients and their care-givers when real-time dips in adherence are observed, which can help them understand the importance of therapy compliance and provide important data to clinicians.

"Pairing Acelity's digital health technology and unparalleled wound care solutions with our extensive home health network and equipment and device offering allows One Call to offer a truly holistic approach to wound management," said Will Smith, chief product officer at One Call. "Remote therapy monitoring puts the patient at the center of the solution and provides clinicians with the intelligence necessary to help improve the overall patient experience and positively impact healing outcomes."

About One Call

One Call is a growing healthcare network management company and the nation's leading provider of specialized solutions to the workers' compensation industry. We are passionate innovators providing comprehensive solutions that deliver more efficient and cost-effective claims resolution through an expansive network of high quality providers. One Call has locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.onecallcm.com or follow One Call on Twitter @onecallcm.

About Acelity

Acelity L.P. Inc. is a global advanced wound care company committed to developing innovative healing solutions for customers and patients across the care continuum. Our unsurpassed product portfolio is available in more than 90 countries and delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.

