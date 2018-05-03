One Call Partners with Chemo Noir as Presenting Sponsor at June Fundraising Event

One Call, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, launched their One Call Gives charitable program in January 2018. The program gives employees opportunities to participate in various charitable and volunteer programs to raise both awareness and funds throughout the year. Each month, the program supports a different charity, all of which were chosen based on employee feedback. In 2018, One Call Gives has participated in the Hunger Fight 'Color Me Fed' color run, The Donna Breast Cancer Run, the Humane Society's Mutt March, Jacksonville's Corporate 5K and Operation Gratitude.

Chemo Noir is a local Jacksonville charity established to raise funds to help alleviate the financial burden of those fighting cancer.

"We selected Chemo Noir as our June charity partner because the employees who have been exposed to it have really latched on to the culture of the charity and the difference it is making in the lives of people in our own community," said Laura Land, vice president of marketing at One Call.

"Chemo Noir is honored to be a part of the One Call Gives charitable program as they seek to philanthropically invest in both their people and local charities," shared Katrin Casey, founder at Chemo Noir. "My goal with Chemo Noir was not just to start a nonprofit, but more so to create a lifestyle brand and a community around our mission. This initiative is very near and dear to my heart, and although it was founded on my story it will very soon be about all of our impact stories. Thank you to the people at One Call for helping us to continue to have impact."

As the presenting sponsor, One Call employees will have the opportunity to register for the race for $1. One Call is excited to join the elite group of sponsors such as, Tom Bush Family of Dealerships, Harbor View Advisors and The Adecco Group for this event.

About One Call

One Call is a growing health care network management company and the nation's leading provider of specialized solutions to the workers' compensation industry. We are passionate innovators providing comprehensive solutions that deliver more efficient and cost-effective claims resolution through an expansive network of high quality providers. One Call has locations throughout the United States and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit onecallcm.com or follow One Call on Twitter @onecallcm and on Facebook at facebook.com/onecallcm.

About Chemo Noir

Our philanthropic mission is to host and inspire wine centric events that raise money to provide financial support to the families, friends and fighters in their battle with Cancer. Be a part of our movement @chemonoir and chemonoir.com.

