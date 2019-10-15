One Call Sponsors PhD Research to Demonstrate Impact of Applying Continuous Improvement in Workers' Compensation Industry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a leader in ancillary services for the workers' compensation industry, today announced it will sponsor PhD research in systems engineering conducted by Senior Director of Continuous Improvement Omar Taha, under the supervision of The George Washington University. The research sets out to demonstrate the impact of applying Lean Six Sigma as a continuous improvement methodology to positively influence the delivery of care for injured workers and reduce cost for payers.

Taha, a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt, will collaborate with various customers and providers over the next 12-16 months to access the flow of information within the workers' compensation healthcare delivery system. This will include mapping the entire referral life cycle, identifying activities that do not add value, highlighting potential improvements, and finally, constructing an improved flow of information that will reduce the referral cycle time.

"This is an opportunity to utilize key learnings from this research to develop a more efficient, cost-effective service," said Chris Watson, Chief Operating Officer at One Call. "By partnering with our customers and providers, we can get a better understanding of how to improve and align all processes for the best possible outcomes."

Taha's research is part of a larger, ongoing continuous improvement culture at One Call led by Bryan Guckavan, Vice President of Process Excellence and certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt. The process excellence team is comprised of several certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Black Belt leaders who work in collaboration with business leaders to drive excellence across all functions.

"By stepping in to coordinate care for injured workers on behalf of our customers, we fulfill a crucial step within the referral life cycle," said Will Smith, Chief Commercial Officer at One Call. "We're dedicated to ensuring our role is as streamlined as possible in order to drive exceptional results for our providers, our customers, and ultimately, the injured workers we all serve."

Taha will present his PhD research abstract in January 2020 at the 6th International Conference on Information Management and Industrial Engineering in Cape Town, South Africa. His research outcomes will be published in 2021.

