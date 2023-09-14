One Call Strengthens Its Leadership Team by Appointing Rebecca Steinfort as Non-Executive Board Chair

Accomplished Former Healthcare Industry CEO Further Enhances One Call's Experienced Board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Rebecca Steinfort – a highly accomplished healthcare executive – has been named the organization's non-executive board chair.

In her role, Steinfort will be responsible for assisting One Call Chief Executive Officer Jay Krueger and the board of directors on critical company matters, such as long-term strategy, operational and financial performance, and investor and lender relationships.

Rebecca Steinfort, One Call Non-Executive Board Chair
"From the moment I began conversations with One Call, I was impressed by the level of commitment the organization has to the employees, clients, and injured workers they serve," said Steinfort. "I'm honored the board invited me to play such an important role in the workers' compensation industry, and I look forward to contributing to One Call's continued success."

Steinfort joins One Call with more than 20 years of experience in senior and chief executive roles, including responsibility for corporate strategy at three Fortune 1,000 firms in the healthcare, telecom, and restaurant industries. She also has extensive board of directors experience, currently serving as a trustee of National Storage Affiliates (NYSE: NSA).

Most recently, Steinfort was the chief executive officer of Eating Recovery Center, a leading provider of multidisciplinary care for eating disorders. Her healthcare experience also includes serving as the chief executive officer of Hero Practice Services, LLC., a healthcare practice management company focused on high-quality dental, vision, and orthodontic practices for pediatric patients. Prior to that, she spent six years with DaVita Healthcare – one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. – where she led strategy, marketing, and helped incubate an innovative direct primary care business.  

In addition to her professional accolades, Steinfort's career is built upon an equally impressive educational background. She received her bachelor's degree from Princeton University and her MBA from Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.

"We are grateful Rebecca has chosen One Call as the next organization to benefit from her impressive experience," said Krueger. "She joins a strong, diverse leadership team dedicated to bringing continued value and service to the workers' compensation industry. I am going to enjoy working with her to continue One Call's growth."

About One Call 
As a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, One Call has an unwavering commitment to get people the care they need when they need it. Leveraging more than 30 years of industry experience and innovative solutions, One Call alleviates costs and burdensome administrative work for clients and positions injured workers for high quality of life and long-term success, both in and out of the workplace. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com, LinkedIn (One Call), and Facebook (@onecallcm).

