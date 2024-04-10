ONE Championship's ONE 168: Denver Ticket Pre-Sale Is Now Live

Stamp vs. Xiong and Haggerty vs. Superlek Headline

ONE's Return to U.S. on September 6, 2024, in Denver's Ball Arena

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, today announced that pre-sale tickets for ONE 168: Denver, the promotion's highly anticipated return to the United States on Friday, September 6, are now available at https://onefc-6876030.hs-sites.com/en/one168-presale-live.

Tickets to ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (MT). Inquiries for exclusive corporate group packages can also be made at Visit.ONEFC.com/ONE168-Corporate or by emailing [email protected].

ONE 168: Denver pre-sale tickets available now (PRNewsfoto/ONE Championship (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.)

ONE 168 takes place Friday, September 6, 2024 live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Multiple World Championship super-fights have been confirmed for the blockbuster event, with several more marquee matchups to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

In one of the event's headliners, ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Champion Stamp Fairtex will challenge fellow superstar Xiong Jing Nan of China for the ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Title. The first three-sport World Champion in ONE history, Stamp is looking to become a two-division titleholder and cement her legacy as one of the most decorated athletes in combat sports today.

In addition, reigning two-sport ONE World Champion Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom will put his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title on the line against current ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand in a powerhouse matchup between two of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet.

ONE is looking to build off the success of its sold-out U.S. debut last May — ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Stage Front VIP, the exclusive U.S. VIP experience partner of ONE, will continue to provide fans with unrivaled access through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings, athlete meet-and-greets, event collectibles, and more. You can sign up for more information on Stage Front's VIP packages here.

