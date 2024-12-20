ONE DAY, ONE FILM, ONE MESSAGE FOR THE ENTIRE WORLD

This past Saturday, December 14, Turning Point theatrically released its feature length docudrama, Why the Nativity? to 20 major US cities for free. Each theater had three showings, providing communities the opportunity to attend at a variety of times. In addition to the theatrical releases, Turning Point offered churches, organizations, and individuals the opportunity to download the film for free for private showings in areas where a theatrical release was not available. While thousands attended the theatrical showings in cities from New York to Honolulu, more than 12,000 groups downloaded resources to participate in private screenings.

Internationally, Reach the World Day extended to 6 continents, 30 countries, and 11 languages. Why the Nativity? was made available to theaters, churches, and home groups in Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, Arabic, Telugu, Russian, Ukrainian, Bahasa Indonesia, Tamil, Farsi, and English. From Jakarta to Jerusalem, Mexico City to Moscow, Sydney to Shanghai and so many places in between, the story of Christ's birth is reaching the world. Several partners in Central and South America have extended Reach the World Day to include showings of Why the Nativity? across multiple platforms for the entire week leading up to Christmas Day.

The hope of the Gospel is truly reaching the world! Here are a few highlights and stories from Reach the World Day—

Stories from Around the World

In NYC a group of families with young children all took the subway ride from Brooklyn to Times Square so their kids could "see the true meaning of Christmas on the big screen."

to Times Square so their kids could "see the true meaning of Christmas on the big screen." In Jacksonville, Florida , a grandmother drove her family more than 100 miles so her son-in-law, who is not a believer, could see the film. She said he was more open to coming to a movie theater than a church.

, a grandmother drove her family more than 100 miles so her son-in-law, who is not a believer, could see the film. She said he was more open to coming to a movie theater than a church. In Houston one attendee was a sweet 27-year-old girl with a physical disability, and she shared with the host that her favorite part of the film was when Jesus healed the man who couldn't walk.

one attendee was a sweet 27-year-old girl with a physical disability, and she shared with the host that her favorite part of the film was when Jesus healed the man who couldn't walk. In Philly a grandfather brought his young grandson and said "We loved that the kings represented not just Persia, but Asia and Africa as well, truly highlighting that Christ came for the entire world. We hope this film truly reaches the world."





and as well, truly highlighting that Christ came for the entire world. We hope this film truly reaches the world." Our tiny church had 18 people show up to see the movie. We prayed together that people would be saved, and others be moved in their hearts to live more like Christ. Thanks for making this available! ~ Woodhull, NY

We had 6 of us to watch Why The Nativity? It was wonderful!!! Thank you. Include us in your count!!! ~ The Villages, FL

It was wonderful!!! Thank you. Include us in your count!!! ~ We wish to extend our sincere thanks to Turning Point Ministry for being instrumental in helping bring this production to our city. It was our great pleasure to participate in the Reach the World endeavor. ~ Ontario, Canada

What excites me the most about this initiative is knowing that we have the privilege of training with material that has been prepared with so much effort, time, and prayer. This resource is invaluable—not only as an educational tool, but also as a way to deepen our understanding of the Gospel's truth. My heart longs for people to be touched by this message and to be inspired to seek greater knowledge and understanding. ~ Tabasco, Mexico





While house churches in countries across Asis showed Why the Nativity ? to their local congregations, a major Asian Christian broadcasting network also aired Why the Nativity ? in English with Mandarin subtitles.

? to their local congregations, a major Asian Christian broadcasting network also aired ? in English with Mandarin subtitles. In the heart of Jerusalem , a venue was rented to air Why the Nativity ? in Russian to immigrants who have fled both Russia and Ukraine amid the continuing war.

, a venue was rented to air ? in Russian to immigrants who have fled both and amid the continuing war. A sports ministry traveling to Cuba over the December holidays will be showing Why the Nativity ? as part of their ministry program.

over the December holidays will be showing ? as part of their ministry program. A company in the United States reached out and asked for permission to show Why the Nativity ? at their annual Christmas party.

reached out and asked for permission to show ? at their annual Christmas party. In San Diego , along with the theatrical release of Why the Nativity?, the Legacy Center also showed the film at their annual Christmas festival.

When asked why it was important to share Why the Nativity? and to share it for free, Dr. Jeremiah said "So the whole world may know. In some places around the world if people had to pay to see this film, they would not be able to. This is a story worthy to be shared, it is the story that begins the redemption of man. We want the whole world to be able to hear that Christ came for them."

Dr. Jeremiah acknowledged that with the widespread outreach of Reach the World Day and the fact that the movie and accompanying resources were all free, we may never know the full impact of this evangelistic outreach. However, it's not about the numbers; it's about the hearts. "We are only responsible for what God calls us to do. For this outreach that was just getting the film out to as many people as we could the best way we could. And we will continue to do that. Why the Nativity? is already being translated into five additional languages for 2025. We want this film to continue to live on until the whole world knows that Christ came to give us new life."

Reach the World Day was an evangelist outreach opportunity to share the enduring hope that Christmas brings to a weary world. Aimed at reaching one billion people with the hope of the Gospel message, for one day, movie theaters, churches, small groups, and individual families worldwide joined together to share the transformative story of the birth of Jesus through the film Why the Nativity? All showings and additional resources were provided by Turning Point free of charge.

See the full Impact Report at: https://www.reachtheworldday.org/impact-report

Learn more about Reach the World Day by visitiing: https://www.reachtheworldday.org View the Official Why the Nativity? Trailer: Why The Nativity? Official Trailer - YouTube

About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as Dr. David Jeremiah's broadcast ministry to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. More than four decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization wholly supported by patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.

SOURCE Turning Point Ministries