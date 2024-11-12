One Federal Solution Switches to Unanet ERP GovCon for an Easier Way to Manage Resources and Guide Growth

Company ditched legacy provider in favor of simplification with better insights and reports

DULLES, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced One Federal Solution (OFS) is a new Unanet ERP GovCon customer. Unanet will replace OFS' legacy software in order to provide in-depth business insights and easy-to-access executive reports that will influence the company's growth strategy.

OFS, based in Alexandria, Va., specializes in data analytics, financial management, management consulting services, and various areas information technology for federal and commercial customers across the United States and internationally. After years of using time-consuming, expensive and cumbersome legacy software, the frustrated company ended its existing software contract early and searched for a solution that would allow it to manage its financial and labor resources more efficiently and provide real-time reports easily.

OFS conducted a thorough assessment of SaaS software options, demonstrated several of them, and spoke to multiple Unanet customers. The President and CEO, Abdul Baytops said what ultimately convinced OFS to transition to a new system was feedback from an industry peer who told him, "With Unanet, you'll be able to focus on your business and allow you to see a full view of your organization without all the complexities of multiple resources for simple tasks for financial management tasks." In addition he was looking for a way to ensure his company success in a competitive environment, and having the ability to look at rates structures across the company as a whole was also very important.

Abdul is very excited about using Unanet's executive dashboards that will give him strategic insights on company financials, employees and subcontractors, burn rates and time management. He also anticipates saving time managing invoicing with new AI-powered financial automation tools that can streamline accounts payable and receivable processes. Lastly, Unanet will enable OFS to simplify its DCAA compliance. All these valuable, real-time insights and efficiency drivers will help OFS and the team grow the company strategically.

"With our previous software, I always felt like we were in a reactive state," said Abdul. "Unanet's dashboards and real-time reports will help us be proactive, make managing our resources 1,000 times easier, and help us know how to grow."

Like OFS, approximately 50% of GovCons reported that resource management remains a top project management challenge, according to Unanet's most recent GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices, and business challenges for GovCons. The findings from this year's edition demonstrate how GovCons are leveraging AI to drive better business outcomes.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCons, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About One Federal Solution

One Federal Solution (OFS) is an innovative professional services provider with more than 18 years experience supporting Federal and civilian businesses. OFS specializes in business intelligence, data analytics, healthcare support, and technical and professional support services. We are pioneers, builders, thought leaders, and pride ourselves in thinking outside the box to co-create with our customers, helping them achieve excellent enterprise-wide outcomes. As a certified Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), OFS is committed to providing people who deliver high performance and excellence to our government partners. For more information, visit www.onefederalsolution.com.

