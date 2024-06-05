ONE Funds and Bow River Capital Announce Joint Venture Led by Defense Technology Veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The O'Neil Group Co. (OGC) and Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, announced today a partnership to create ONE Bow River Advisers ("One Bow River"). This strategic alliance brings together the extensive capital formation and fund management experience of Bow River Capital with the national defense experience of the O'Neil Group Co.'s ONE Funds.

ONE Bow River will endeavor to solve U.S. defense problems by investing in critical data solutions designed to aid national defense. At the heart of ONE Bow River's mission is our shared commitment to investing in, nurturing, and advancing private, lower middle market companies focused on delivering data solutions for the US Government.

ONE Bow River will be led by Kevin O'Neil, Chief Investment Officer, and Steve Joanis, Senior Managing Director.

Bow River Capital Founder and CEO Blair Richardson said, "Bringing together the expertise of ONE Funds and Bow River Capital to solve US defense challenges is timely and much needed."

Richardson further stated, "By joining forces and creating ONE Bow River we are working together to share resources, knowledge, and expand our reach. We believe this partnership strengthens our competitive position in the market and creates new potential avenues for growth and collaboration in the future."

Kevin O'Neil, Founder and CEO of ONE Funds states, "We are thrilled to partner with Bow River Capital, and expect that their innovative and operationally focused approach to investing in the lower middle market will be invaluable assets to our collaboration. I believe that, together, we are poised to achieve remarkable success and drive forward our shared vision."

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado focused on investing in the lower middle and middle market in four asset classes, including Private Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Software Growth Equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, closed-end mutual fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund - designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

For more information on Bow River Capital, please visit www.BowRiverCapital.com

About ONE Funds

Originating through The O'Neil Group Company, a single-family office, with approximately $600 million in assets under management (as of 5/31/24), ONE Funds is focused on impact investing in the defense sector. With its unique ecosystem, ONE Funds leverages access to defense-based-technology companies and relationships with government leadership. Additionally, ONE Funds maintains a strategic consortium approach to small business acquisition and growth while boasting 250 years of cumulative management defense experience. ONE Funds invests in small businesses with critical technologies supporting national defense. In a world marked by escalating global tensions, ONE Funds' investments in national defense seek to play a vital role in promoting peace, deterring potential threats, and fostering a stable geopolitical landscape. Learn more at www.onefunds.com .

ONE Funds

Mackenzie Maltby Tamayo (ONE Funds)

[email protected]

719.337.3139

Bow River Capital

[email protected]

SOURCE Bow River Capital