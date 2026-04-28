One GI Partners with Oshi Health to Expand Practice Capacity, Reduce Wait Times and Improve Patient Outcomes

Oshi Health's GI-specialized APPs seamlessly expand One GI practices' clinical capacity to see more patients faster, and adds multidisciplinary support through patients' care journey

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One GI®, the leading network of independent gastroenterology practices, today announced a strategic partnership with Oshi Health, the nation's only nationwide virtual multidisciplinary GI clinic, through Oshi's Access+ program. With Oshi, One GI practices can quickly and easily expand clinical offerings and reduce administrative burden, improving their overall financial health and achieving better patient outcomes.

One GI partners with Oshi Health

As part of the agreement, One GI practices can access GI-trained Oshi Health Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) as dedicated, full-time virtual staff to extend clinical capacity. Practices' front desk teams can manage these APPs' schedules, with physicians maintaining oversight of every patient interaction. With Oshi, One GI practices gain dedicated clinical capacity without adding headcount, overhead, or administrative complexity.

"Demand for GI care is outpacing the traditional capacity of even the best-run practices," said Michael S. Dragutsky, MD, FACP, FACG, Chairman of One GI. "This partnership is about staying ahead of that and making sure our patients can get in when they need to, see the right provider for their situation, and stay connected to our practices throughout their care journey. Oshi gives us the infrastructure to do that in a way that feels completely native to how we already operate."

The breadth of Oshi's clinical team also allows One GI to address the full spectrum of GI care in ways that weren't previously possible at scale. Patients managing chronic conditions or Disorders of Gut-Brain Interaction (DGBIs) can now access registered dietitians and behavioral health providers, all covered by insurance, as a natural part of their care, rather than being referred out to resources the practice has no visibility into.

"Independent GI practices are facing a real tension with growing patient demand on one side and finite capacity on the other," said Sameer Berry, MD, MBA, Co-founder & Chief Medical Officer, Oshi Health. "What we've built with One GI resolves that imbalance without asking them to change what's working. Their physicians, their protocols, their patient relationships — we just make it possible to do more with all of it."

For patients, faster access translates directly to better outcomes. A patient who can be seen same-day or after hours, rather than waiting weeks or being redirected to an emergency department, is more likely to receive a timely diagnosis, follow through on recommended procedures, and maintain a long-term relationship with their care team.

With the partnership now live, One GI patients in select locations have immediate access to expanded appointment availability, including same-day, evening, and weekend visits with Oshi's virtual clinical team.

About One GI®

One GI® is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI, please visit www.onegi.com.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the only nationwide multidisciplinary GI medical clinic combining specialized medical, dietary, and gut-brain interventions proven to get patients better, faster. Rooted in accountability to patient outcomes, Oshi's clinic accelerates the speed to diagnosis and symptom control — significantly reducing medical costs. Its in-house team of GI-specialized licensed clinicians provide meaningful time and touchpoints — working collaboratively with each other, and primary care and GI groups, to optimize care. Clinical trials and real-world data from the nation's leading health plans demonstrates why they trust us in-network for over 63M covered lives. For more information, visit www.oshihealth.com.

SOURCE Oshi Health