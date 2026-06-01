Oshi Health Publishes Peer-Reviewed Study of 11,000+ Patients Validating Virtual Multidisciplinary GI Care at Scale

Study spanning all 50 states finds team-based virtual GI care delivers significant symptom improvement, with dietary and behavioral health engagement as key drivers of outcomes

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health, the nation's only virtual-first multidisciplinary gastroenterology (GI) clinic, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) showing that 92.4% of 11,345 patients reported symptom improvement after receiving virtual multidisciplinary GI care. The data also documented improved access to care, with patients waiting a median of just six days for their first appointment, compared to a 40-day average for in-person gastroenterology visits in major metro areas.

Peer-reviewed study of 11,000+ patients validate impact of Oshi Health virtual multidisciplinary GI care at scale

The study, which represents patients across all 50 states and D.C. from April 2021 to August 2025, is the first of its scale to show the extent of patient engagement in virtual multidisciplinary care and sheds light on why integrated care works. It found that GI provider engagement drove an increased utilization of registered dietitian and behavioral health services, which in turn was associated with significantly greater symptom improvement. Patients with four or more total appointments had a 92.4% probability of symptom improvement, compared to 69.6% among those with only two or three total appointments.

"This is the largest study of virtual multidisciplinary GI care ever published, and the results show that this model is highly effective at controlling symptoms in real-world populations, patients are highly satisfied, and clinician-led care can be delivered at a national scale," said Sameer Berry, MD, MBA, chief medical officer and co-founder of Oshi Health. "GI conditions are among the most prevalent and costly in the U.S., yet most patients can't access the integrated dietary and behavioral health support that evidence shows they need. This study demonstrates that virtual care can close that access gap while delivering outcomes that rival what in-person multidisciplinary care has achieved in smaller randomized controlled clinical trials."

Key findings from the study include:

11,345 patients received virtual multidisciplinary GI care across all 50 states

92.4% reported symptom improvement; 89.8% reported symptom control

95%+ reported symptoms posed minimal to no disruption to daily life after care

Median time to first appointment: 6 days (compared to 40-day average for in-person GI visits)

The study's patient population reflected the broader U.S. GI population, with the most common diagnoses being disorders of gut-brain interaction (39.3%), gastroesophageal reflux disease (24.5%), and inflammatory bowel disease (3.9%). Nearly 70% of patients reported moderate to severe symptoms at baseline, and more than half experienced symptoms five or more days per week.

"The findings from this study are significant for the field," said William D. Chey, MD, chief of gastroenterology at the University of Michigan and co-author of the study. "We've known from clinical trials that multidisciplinary care produces better outcomes for GI patients than standard gastroenterology alone. What this study demonstrates is that you can deliver the same integrated approach virtually at a national scale and achieve meaningful results for a diverse patient population. For the millions of Americans living with chronic GI conditions who can't access multidisciplinary care where they live, that matters enormously."

The GI Care Crisis

The study comes at a time when access to GI specialists remains a significant challenge across the United States. Recent research has found that 39% of metropolitan counties and 87% of non-metropolitan counties have no gastroenterologists, and the average wait time for an in-person gastroenterology appointment in major metro areas reached 40 days in 2025. Meanwhile, GI-related healthcare expenditures totaled $111.8 billion in 2021, exceeding spending on mental health, heart disease, and breast and prostate cancers.

Oshi's virtual model offers a contrast: patients in the study waited a median of just six days for their first appointment, and the entire integrated care team, including GI providers, registered dietitians, licensed psychologists, and care coordinators, was accessible through virtual visits and asynchronous messaging. Oshi also extends these multidisciplinary capabilities to existing GI practices through its Access+ program, which embeds virtual dietary and behavioral health support into traditional gastroenterology clinics. Oshi recently announced its latest Access+ partnership with OneGI®, one of the nation's largest independent GI networks.

About the Study

The study, "Virtual Multidisciplinary Gastrointestinal Care for Adults with Gastrointestinal (GI) Needs: A Retrospective Cohort Study," was authored by Grace Wang, PhD, MPH (Oshi Health); William D. Chey, MD (University of Michigan); Sanskriti Varma, MD (Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School); and Sameer K. Berry, MD, MBA (Oshi Health; New York University Grossman School of Medicine). The full paper is available in the Journal of Medical Internet Research at https://www.jmir.org/2026/1/e89061.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the only nationwide multidisciplinary gastrointestinal (GI) medical clinic combining specialized medical, dietary, and gut-brain care proven to get patients better, faster. Available to people in all 50 states with the convenience of telehealth and in-network with most insurance providers, Oshi's care accelerates the speed to diagnosis and symptom control - significantly improving people's quality of life. To learn more visit OshiHealth.com.

SOURCE Oshi Health