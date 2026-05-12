Veteran healthcare and technology executive joins Oshi Health to lead operations as the company continues to scale its virtual multidisciplinary GI clinic

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health, the nation's only virtual-first multidisciplinary gastroenterology (GI) clinic, today announced the appointment of Danny Krifcher as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Krifcher will lead Oshi's operations as it scales to deliver on its mission of providing high-quality, accessible GI care to millions of patients.

Oshi Health Appoints Danny Krifcher as President and Chief Operating Officer

A mission-driven healthcare executive, Krifcher has spent the last 20 years building and growing companies at the intersection of technology and care delivery. Most recently, he served as President of the Florida Market at Millennium Physician Group, where he oversaw the largest independent primary care group in the state, with more than 150 locations including extensive in-house specialty clinics and ancillary services.

"As we enter our next phase of accelerated growth, Danny brings the energy and experience to expand our infrastructure, teams, and systems to deliver population-level impact at scale," said Sam Holliday, co-founder and CEO at Oshi Health. "Danny's perspective and track record across value-based care, healthcare technology, and large-scale care delivery will help us build even faster and smarter."

Prior to Millennium, Krifcher served as Head of Growth and Chief Financial Officer of Audacious Inquiry, a health information technology company focused on connected care and health information exchange. Earlier, he was Chief Commercial Officer at Aledade, a leader in value-based primary care, and served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Avalere Health. A former Bain consultant, Krifcher spent more than a decade as a senior executive at America Online.

"What drew me to Oshi is the clinical rigor, sensitivity of care, and documented outcomes that Oshi provides to a population that doesn't always know where to turn," said Krifcher. "The Oshi model of coordinated, whole-person GI care delivers documented, measurably better outcomes for patients while meaningfully lowering costs for employers and health plans. The clinical foundation is extraordinary. My job is to aggressively ramp the engine to deliver Oshi's care model to millions more people, with the same rigor and quality."

"Oshi has validated that patients from diverse populations will readily engage in our model of virtual clinician-led care – and they achieve sustainably better outcomes," said Sameer Berry, MD, MBA, co-founder and chief medical officer at Oshi Health. "With Danny leading operations, we can turn our focus to how technology, and AI in particular, can fuel that model even more, helping our clinicians work more effectively and extending world-class GI care to millions."

Oshi Health's clinical model is backed by the largest peer-reviewed study of virtual multidisciplinary GI care ever published. The study, published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, found that 85.4% of more than 11,000 patients across all 50 states reported symptom improvement. Separately, Oshi's 2025 Impact Report demonstrated $6,081 in annual per-member savings in a matched-control claims analysis. The company is now available as an in-network virtual GI clinic to more than 63 million people nationwide.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is the only nationwide multidisciplinary gastrointestinal (GI) medical clinic combining specialized medical, dietary, and gut-brain care proven to get patients better, faster. Available to people in all 50 states with the convenience of telehealth and in-network with most insurance providers, Oshi's care accelerates the speed to diagnosis and symptom control - significantly improving people's quality of life. To learn more visit OshiHealth.com.

SOURCE Oshi Health