One Holiday Tradition COVID-19 Can't Dampen: Meijer Surprises Hundreds of Customers with $1,000 Shopping Sprees During Annual Very Merry Meijer Event

"We recognize that many holiday traditions may look different this year, which is why we believe it was more important than ever to uphold our Very Merry Meijer tradition," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "Each year we look forward to spreading holiday cheer and showing our customers and team members our appreciation through this event, and 2020 was no exception."

In its seventh year, the Very Merry Meijer event has grown bigger than ever and continues to be a beloved tradition for the Meijer family and Meijer store directors who relish the chance to brighten the holidays for unsuspecting customers.

"This is the largest Very Merry Meijer event we've ever had," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "The communities we serve have faced a very challenging year, so we wanted to do something extra special to help bring joy to our customers this holiday season."

"It's like a family tradition," Greenville, Mich. Meijer Store Director Leah Brown said. "We all look forward to getting to surprise a customer in our store each year as part of the Very Merry Meijer event, and this year was even more special because each store got to choose five additional people to receive $100 surprises in addition to the customer who gets the $1,000 shopping spree."

The retailer's 256 supercenters and stores were filled with shocked gasps, tears of joy and relief and many celebratory elbow bumps on Saturday, Dec. 5 as customers received their Very Merry Meijer surprises.

And it wasn't just the customers who were excited. Each store also surprised two Meijer team members with a $100 Meijer gift card to thank them for their efforts.

In total, the seven Very Merry Meijer events held since 2014 gifted 3,000 customers with toys, clothes, electronics, groceries and small appliances.

One such customer was Emma Meara who was feeling a bit overwhelmed by this holiday season as she walked the aisles of the Fruitport, Mich. Meijer with her husband Jeremy on Saturday. In addition to the challenges of 2020, the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Aria, had recently undergone eye surgery.

After watching them carefully peruse the toy aisle, Meijer Board Member Doug Meijer surprised the young family with a $1,000 gift card. Emma Meara immediately burst into tears and Jeremy Meara asked if this was a joke.

"I have heard about stuff like this happening to people, but I never thought it would happen to us," Emma Meara said. "[It] makes me believe that there are still good people in the world."

Meijer released a video today that showcases how the retailer surprised its customers. To view the Very Merry Meijer video, please visit https://vimeo.com/489122582/a34523e9a3.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan at facebook.com/meijer.

