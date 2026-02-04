ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Identity, a leader in unified identity security, today announced the appointment of Gihan Munasinghe as Chief Technology Officer. Munasinghe brings more than 15 years of experience leading global engineering organizations and delivering large-scale, customer-centric software platforms. In this role, he will lead the engineering organization and set technology strategy, prioritizing innovation that best serves customers as their security, operational, and deployment needs evolve.

One Identity Appoints Gihan Munasinghe as Chief Technology Officer

Prior to One identity, Munasinghe held senior leadership roles at several enterprise software firms. He specializes in scaling global engineering teams and modernizing complex legacy platforms to drive product innovation. He has a proven history of building high performance cultures and ensuring operational excellence, ensuring quality, scalability, and reliability for massively distributed user bases.

"Delighting customers starts with the products they rely on every day," said Praerit Garg, CEO of One Identity. "Gihan brings the right combination of technical depth, operational discipline, and customer-first thinking to help us continue innovating and evolving our core platforms, while accelerating our SaaS delivery model that customers increasingly demand. His leadership will be critical as we transform how we build, operate, and scale our technology." "This is a pivotal moment for One Identity and the identity security industry," said Munasinghe. "Customers expect products that are not only innovative, but also reliable, secure, and easy to consume. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen the products customers trust today, while delivering the quality, scale, and the innovation velocity their businesses demand for the future."

As customer expectations shift toward fully managed SaaS consumption models, Munasinghe's appointment reflects the commitment of One Identity to build and deliver enterprise-grade software with the reliability, scale, and security that customers expect.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers trusted identity security for enterprises worldwide to protect and simplify access to digital identities. With flexible deployment options and subscription terms – from self-managed to fully managed – our solutions integrate seamlessly into your identity fabric to strengthen your identity perimeter, protect against breaches and ensure governance and compliance. Trusted by more than 11,000 organizations managing over 500 million identities, One Identity is a leader in identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and access management (AM) for security without compromise. Users can learn more at www.oneidentity.com.

