ALISA VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Identity, a trusted leader in identity security, today announces a major upgrade to One Identity Manager, a top-rated IGA solution, strengthening identity governance as a critical security control for modern enterprise environments.

One Identity Manager 10.0 introduces security-driven capabilities for risk-based governance, identity threat detection and response (ITDR), and AI-assisted insight, helping organizations better anticipate, contain, and manage identity-driven attacks across their complex IT ecosystems.

One Identity Unveils Major Upgrade to Identity Manager, Strengthening Enterprise Identity Security (PRNewsfoto/One Identity)

For more than a decade, Identity Manager has served as a proven foundation for securing and governing identities at scale across some of the world's largest and most complex environments. Version 10.0 builds on that foundation with a modernized experience, deeper integrations, and embedded intelligence that gives security teams clear visibility, stronger control, and more efficient execution across governance workflows.

New capabilities include enhanced risk management integrations that allow organizations to ingest and act on user risk scores from third-party analytics and UEBA tools. Newly introduced ITDR playbooks automate key remediation actions such as disabling accounts, flagging security incidents, and launching targeted attestation. Together, these capabilities help organizations shorten the window between detection and action when identity threats emerge.

The release also introduces a modern, browser-based interface that delivers full administrative functionality without desktop installation. AI-assisted reporting, powered by a secure, customer-controlled large language model, enables authorized users to query identity data in natural language, reducing reliance on complex SQL and accelerating insights for audits, reviews, and compliance.

Enhanced SIEM compatibility through standards-based Syslog CEF formatting improves interoperability with modern security monitoring platforms. This helps security teams connect identity governance more seamlessly into broader security operations.

"One Identity Manager 10.0 is a major upgrade that strengthens identity governance as a critical security component for protecting enterprise environments," said Praerit Garg, CEO of One Identity. "Organizations today face relentless identity-driven threats. This release combines a proven governance foundation with intelligence, automation, and usability that help security teams detect risk earlier, take decisive action, and operate at scale with confidence."

"One Identity Manager 10.0 represents a significant change in identity governance for large-scale use," said Ciro Guariglia, CTO of Intragen by Nomios. "The platform improves the data model and automation engine, while bringing in a more scalable, policy-driven method for attestations. This change makes large certification campaigns easier to manage, instead of burdening administrators and the system."

With Identity Manager 10.0, One Identity continues advancing identity security as a central pillar of enterprise defense, helping organizations strengthen protection, reduce exposure, and support secure business operations in complex environments.

About One Identity

One Identity delivers trusted identity security for enterprises worldwide to protect and simplify access to digital identities. With flexible deployment options and subscription terms – from self-managed to fully managed – our solutions integrate seamlessly into your identity fabric to strengthen your identity perimeter, protect against breaches and ensure governance and compliance. Trusted by more than 11,000 organizations managing over 500 million identities, One Identity is a leader in identity governance and administration (IGA), privileged access management (PAM), and access management (AM) for security without compromise.

Users can learn more at www.oneidentity.com.

Contact

Liberty Pike

One Identity LLC

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865152/Identity_Manager.jpg

SOURCE One Identity