One Identity Appoints Michael Henricks as Chief Financial and Operating Officer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Identity , a trusted leader in identity security, today announced the appointment of Michael Henricks as Chief Financial and Operating Officer. This decision reflects the continued growth of the business and a focus on aligning financial leadership with operational objectives as One Identity scales.

"As One Identity accelerates its growth, the addition of a Chief Financial and Operating Officer will strengthen how we plan, operate, and invest across the business," said Praerit Garg, CEO of One Identity. "As identity security becomes fundamental to how organizations operate, our focus is on making it simpler, more resilient, and easier to deploy at scale. Michael brings deep experience guiding companies through periods of rapid growth, operational change, and complexity. His leadership will be critical as we continue to serve and delight our customers worldwide."

Henricks brings more than 30 years of experience across technology, business services, and financial services organizations. Prior to joining One Identity, Henricks held senior financial leadership roles at private equity-backed and technology-driven organizations. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer and previously Chief Financial Officer at Momentive Software. He has worked closely with executive teams to strengthen operating discipline and improve decision-making.

As Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Henricks' role will extend beyond the traditional CFO responsibilities of financial stewardship and into strategic planning and operational-financial integration. He will oversee global finance operations, leading financial planning, operational efficiency, and long-term strategy as One Identity continues to expand its footprint.

"One Identity sits at the heart of how modern organizations operate securely, and that's what makes this role so compelling," said Henricks. "With identity as the foundation for digital trust, customers need platforms that are not only secure, but reliable, scalable, and built for real-world complexity. I'm excited to join a team that has earned deep trust in the market and to help ensure the business continues to deliver for customers as they grow, modernize, and adapt."

Henricks' appointment comes as One Identity continues to expand its global customer base, supporting more than 11,000 organizations worldwide and managing over 500 million identities. With customer satisfaction consistently measured at 97 percent, the company is investing strategically in leadership, product development, and go-to-market execution as it scales.

One Identity is strengthening its ability to deliver secure, reliable identity solutions at enterprise scale – whether organizations are adopting SaaS-first approaches, incorporating AI and automation , or running hybrid or self-managed environments.

